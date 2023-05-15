What happened to Brett Harris? Riverside County Sheriff Deputy killed in San Jacinto car crash

Brett Harris, a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office deputy, died on Sunday, May 14, after succumbing to brain injuries sustained during an early morning crash two days earlier.

In a statement on Sunday, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that Brett Harris, 26, assigned to the Hemet Sheriff’s Station, was involved in an on-duty traffic accident with another vehicle on Friday, May 12, where he suffered major injuries, including a “catastrophic brain injury.”

Harris reportedly collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto around 2.15 am on Friday. While the circumstances that led to the collision are unknown, Bianco said the late deputy was responding to a call for backup when the crash happened.

The individual in the other vehicle involved in the crash, identified as a 56-year-old Hemet woman, reportedly survived after sustaining minor injuries at the scene.

Placer Sheriff @PlacerSheriff #eow Our hearts are shattered to hear about another line-of-duty death at @RSO . On May 12th, Deputy Brett Harris was involved in an on-duty traffic accident while responding to a call for service. Deputy Harris suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. #neverforget Our hearts are shattered to hear about another line-of-duty death at @RSO. On May 12th, Deputy Brett Harris was involved in an on-duty traffic accident while responding to a call for service. Deputy Harris suffered major injuries as a result of the crash. #neverforget #eow https://t.co/BhR3hnJjsQ

Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Brett Harris was an organ donor

On Sunday, Sheriff Chad Bianco condoled the death of Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Brett Harris who passed away after sustaining a fatal brain injury during a crash at the intersection of Esplanade Avenue and State Street in San Jacinto. He said:

“With immense sadness and a heavy heart, I must report that the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office has lost another deputy in a line of duty death.”

Sheriff Bianco said that Harris, who is survived by his wife, parents, brother, and twin sister, was an organ donor. Bianco added that Harris' family is working with the hospital to “ensure his wishes are honored.” He added:

“Harris suffered major injuries as a result of the crash, including a catastrophic brain injury. In a final act of Service Above Self, it was Deputy Harris’ wish to donate his organs so that others may live. The Harris family is currently working with the hospital to ensure his wishes are honored.”

SF Sheriff's Office @SheriffSF Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Brett Harris. Dep. Harris died as a result of an on-duty traffic accident while responding to a call for service. He will not be forgotten. @RSO Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of Deputy Brett Harris. Dep. Harris died as a result of an on-duty traffic accident while responding to a call for service. He will not be forgotten. @RSO https://t.co/S7MSojXZYO

Bianco added that a second deputy suffered a knee injury while removing Harris from the crash scene. Sheriff Bianco did not disclose the cause of the crash, and it remains unclear who was at fault for the collision on early Friday morning. However, the sheriff noted that the incident is part of an active investigation.

Following the tragic news, California Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh issued a statement via Twitter and said:

Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh @rosilicie I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Deputy Brett Harris. Wishing his family and the entire Riverside County Sheriff's Office peace, comfort, and courage during this time of sorrow. @RSO I am heartbroken to learn of the passing of Deputy Brett Harris. Wishing his family and the entire Riverside County Sheriff's Office peace, comfort, and courage during this time of sorrow. @RSO https://t.co/HQv9eBBe0Q

The incident comes in the wake of Bobby Shisler, a 27-year-old Deptford Police Officer, passing on May 7 after succumbing to a gunshot wound sustained nearly two months ago during a deadly encounter with a suspect.

Bobby Shisler, who was shot in the leg during a pedestrian stop on March 10, remained hospitalized for nearly two months at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

As per KTLA, the Sheriff’s Office said Brett Harris' funeral arrangements will be announced later.

