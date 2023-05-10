What happened to Bobby Shisler? Funeral services held for late Deptford Police Officer 

Bobby Shisler, a 27-year-old Deptford Police Officer, died on Sunday, May 7, after succumbing to a gunshot wound sustained nearly two months ago during a deadly encounter with a suspect.

On March 10, Bobby Shisler sustained a critical gunshot wound after he stopped a pedestrian, Mitchell Negron Jr., 24. During the undisclosed stop, Negron, who was found with a weapon, reportedly fled, leading to a foot chase where both parties exchanged fire. The deadly pursuit culminated in both Shisler and the suspect sustaining injuries at the scene.

While authorities have yet to disclose the reason behind the suspect’s detainment, they said that Mitchell Negron died at the scene.

Bobby Shisler, who was shot in the leg, remained hospitalized for nearly two months at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Deptford Police Officer Bobby Shisler joined the police department four years ago

In the wake of his death, funeral services have been announced for Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler on May 17 from 9 am to noon at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro. Per his obituary, friends and relatives were invited to the memorial service to honor the life of the officer, who was killed in the line of duty, adding that the burial would be private.

In the obituary, Shisler was described as an avid hunter and outdoorsman who graduated from Deptford High School in 2014 and played baseball and football for the school team. Shisler then attended Presbyterian College in South Carolina, where he played Division 1 baseball before joining the township police department four years ago.

A day after Shisler was wounded on duty, the New Jersey State Policemen's Benevolent Association said in a tweet:

“Our brother Officer Bobby Shisler with Deptford Police Department continues his recovery at Cooper University Hospital this morning. This brave 4-year veteran was in the fight of his life yesterday. He suffered critical life-threatening injuries.”

Deptford Community mourns the loss of beloved police Officer Bobby Shisler

On Tuesday, May 9, residents in Deptford gathered as a procession of police vehicles accompanied the hearse carrying Bobby Shisler’s body to the funeral home.

As per CBS, several people, including law enforcement officials from across South Jersey, lined Delsea Drive, Cooper Street, and Herman Avenue to pay their respects to the fallen officer after his life was tragically cut short.

As per NJ.Com, Bobby Shisler’s colleague, Deptford Police Detective Sgt. Bob Jones, recalled that the slain officer, who grew up in Deptford, always dreamed about being a cop. He said:

“Bobby was a Deptford kid his entire life. He came up through the school system here. He graduated from Deptford High School. His dream was to become a Deptford police officer and we were able to hire him four years ago and since that time he was just a stellar officer.”

In a statement to CBS News, Jones added:

"This kid was strong, this kid was tough, this kid battled for eight weeks out of sheer will."

Jones described Shisler as a beloved officer in town who will be remembered for his infectious smile. Jones noted that the community had rallied around him, extending their love and support following his shooting.

A community member, Nichole Rodgers, who is married to an officer of the Deptford Township Police Department, launched a fundraiser to render financial aid to Shisler and his family shortly after the shooting. Following the news of Shisler's death, Rodgers commented on people’s support in the wake of his passing on CBS News. She said:

"His family and myself and our group were extremely surprised by the outpouring of love and support. It's deserved as a member of our community, not just an officer, he was an incredible member of our community.”

As Deptford continues to mourn for the beloved officer, authorities have said that the shooting remains under investigation.

