WATCH: Police releases body cam footage showing shooting that killed Las Vegas metro officer Truong Thai

Las Vegas police released body camera footage showing the moment a man fatally shot law enforcement officer Truong Thai on October 13.

The video, released on Monday, October 17, captured the horrifying scene where the suspect, 24-year-old Tyson Hampton, allegedly fired 18 shots at two Las Vegas metro officers responding to a domestic violence report near Flamingo and the University Center in Las Vegas. The tragic incident claimed the life of officer Truong Thai, who served in the Las Vegas Police Department for 23 years.

*potentially disturbing*

Bodycam and helicopter video has been released from shootout that killed officer.

“It was a total of 32 seconds from the time Officer Truong Thai parked his car and approached Tyson Hampton’s vehicle until shots were fired.”



In the video, Officer Truong Thai confronts the suspect sitting in his car at the scene and asks him to place his hands on the steering wheel. The suspect acquiesces at first, but then moves his hands away and reaches towards the passenger seat. Seemingly wary of Hampton's movement, Thai tries to restrain his hands through the driver-side window. However, Hampton then puts his car in drive and unleashes a barrage of bullets while slowly driving away from the scene.

At a press conference, while outlining a few key aspects of the incident, Las Vegas Police Assistant Sheriff Andy Walsh said,

"The blue vehicle that Hampton was driving didn't just accelerate and try to leave the area. He's driving very slowly as he fires back at the officers and the citizens on the street."

Walsh added that Officer Truong Thai returned fire despite being gravely wounded during the incident.

Las Vegas Metro Officer Truong Thai was shot by the suspect in the torso

New details released by Vegas law enforcement authorities show the incident from two angles derived from body cam footage of Officers Ryan Gilliha and Tyson Hampton, who responded to a disturbance report after midnight.

Footage from Thai's body cam shows the officer arriving on the scene after Hampton's wife had called 911 at about 1 am to report a domestic violence incident. After taking down a statement from the suspect's wife, Thai then walks over to the suspect's car, parked a few meters away from their residence.

After Hampton thwarts the officer's instructions and begins to drive away, Thai backs up from the vehicle while the other body cam footage shows officer Gillihan walking towards the suspect's car.

The video then shows Hampton, while still slowly driving away from the scene, pointing a gun out of the driver’s side window and striking Thai, who was reportedly wearing a bullet-proof vest. However, a bullet struck Thai in the torso and mortally wounded the officer, who later died.

Ofc. Thai was a dedicated, 23-year veteran of this department. We are devastated to let you know that Ofc. Truong Thai from @LVMPDSCAC was killed in the line of duty following a deadly shooting with an armed man Thursday morning.Ofc. Thai was a dedicated, 23-year veteran of this department. We are devastated to let you know that Ofc. Truong Thai from @LVMPDSCAC was killed in the line of duty following a deadly shooting with an armed man Thursday morning.Ofc. Thai was a dedicated, 23-year veteran of this department. https://t.co/sYwpg74JF7

According to ABC News, Hampton’s mother-in-law was also hit with a stray bullet at the scene. However, she was transported to an area hospital and treated for non-threatening injuries. Hampton was arrested shortly after he fled the scene.

Suspect accused of killing Truong Thai charged with eight counts of felony

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told reporters that the suspect’s violent reaction at the scene did not correspond with the severity of the crime reported by his wife. Wolfson said that the defendant was merely "being investigated for a misdemeanor." He added that if the suspect had just cooperated with the officers at the scene, Thai would not have died.

Officials said Hampton will face eight felony charges, including murder and attempted murder. The suspect will also stand trial for a misdemeanor of domestic battery.

Hampton was detained at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, where he is reportedly being held without bail, ABC News reported.

