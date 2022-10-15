WATCH: Video shows the aftermath of Pomona taco stand hit-and-run that left 1 dead and 12 injured

A hit-and-run in Pomona, California, injured 12 people and killed one person. According to authorities, at around 7:30 pm on Friday, October 14, a driver rammed into a taco stand near Dudley Street and Holt Avenue, located 30 miles east of Los Angeles, the New York Post reports.

Officials confirmed that a 26-year-old woman was behind the Pomona taco stand hit-and-run. Authorities said the driver reportedly fled the scene after crashing into food vendors in the area. However, she turned herself in after police pursued the suspect for over an hour following the crash.

The video captured the aftermath of the collision in Pomona that claimed a life.

In the video, a man is seen sporting a heavy bandage on his head while first responders surround the area of the crash. The footage also sees the car at the scene with debris strewn all around it while an injured person is being transported on a gurney by paramedics.

Authorities said that following the collision, 10 injured victims were hospitalized and the other two were treated for injuries at the scene.

Pomona police officers urge the public to steer clear from the area of the crash

Following the crash, the Pomona Police Department confirmed the number of fatalities and injuries in the incident.

They said:

"Officers are on the scene of a traffic collision near W. Holt Ave. and Dudley St. with one confirmed fatality and multiple injuries."

Following the incident, officers cordoned off the crash area. The Pomona Police Department via Twitter said that Dudley Street and Holt Avenue will be closed while officers investigate the scene. They urged the public to avoid the area.

The statement read:

"Eastbound and westbound Holt Ave. between Erie St. and Dudley St. are closed to traffic while Officers conduct their investigation. Please stay away from the area as this is an active investigation."

Officials haven't announced the identity of the deceased victim involved in the crash. However, the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed that three of the injured victims were in critical condition.

Authorities are yet to release the identity of the woman responsible for the crash. However, they said officers were trying to determine if the suspect was under the influence during the crash.

