What happened to Kaitie Leising? Thousands of officers mourn slain Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy killed during traffic stop

On May 6, 2023, Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising was shot dead during a traffic stop by a drunk driver, identified as Jeremiah Johnson. In the wake of her passing, thousands of people, including some 1500 law enforcement officials, gathered at the gymnasium of Hudson High School on Friday, May 12, to pay their respects to the slain officer.

On May 6, 29-year-old Kaitlin "Kaitie" Leising, who was sworn into the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office less than a year ago, was killed in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis, during a traffic stop. Leising had reportedly pulled over Jeremiah Johnson and was discussing field sobriety tests when the latter shot the officer, prompting her to return fire three times at the scene.

As per a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Leising’s fired rounds reportedly failed to hit the target, who fled to a nearby wooded area. An hour later, the suspect was reportedly discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At a hospital, Leising was pronounced dead.

Kaitie Leising is survived by her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler

Wisconsin sheriff Scott Knudson said that during her short stint as a sheriff’s deputy, Leising managed to win commendations and her colleagues' admiration.

In a statement to Star Tribune, Scott Knudson said:

"There was so much to like about Kaitie.”

A montage of images from the slain officer’s life was displayed on a big screen during the six-hour-long funeral services.

Per her obituary, Kaitie Leising, an avid golf enthusiast, graduated in 2012 from Chadron High School and then went on to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD, where she played golf and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree.

Kaitie Leising, who reportedly dreamed of joining law enforcement, soon graduated from the police academy and worked with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, SD, and then with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Hudson, WI.

In an old Twitter post dated 2021, Pennington County Sheriff's Office named Leising Employee of the Month and praised her steadfast dedication to the community.

Pennington County SO @PennCoSheriff Deputy Kaitlin Leising is an Employee of the Month. Since Feb 2020, she has done nothing less than impress. Her professionalism+ contact with the community have been above & beyond. She is always willing to volunteer for community events. Deputy Leising is a huge asset to Patrol. Deputy Kaitlin Leising is an Employee of the Month. Since Feb 2020, she has done nothing less than impress. Her professionalism+ contact with the community have been above & beyond. She is always willing to volunteer for community events. Deputy Leising is a huge asset to Patrol. https://t.co/N0KnQfrtRD

Leising, described as an unflappable individual with a zeal for life, reportedly married her best friend, Courtney, in 2017 and had their son in 2023. The obituary stated:

“Her greatest passion was her family – spending time with her wife, Courtney, and her son Syler, who was her everything. She had an amazing sparkle for life, always making others around her smile and laugh. Her humor was infectious, her laugh contagious, and her loyalty to those she loved most unwavering and steadfast. To those who knew her most, she was oh so much more.”

Tributes pour in as Wisconsin sheriffs deputy Kaitie Leising is killed

Following the news of her passing, several people, including Law enforcement officials, took to social media to pay their respect to the slain officer.

FBI @FBI The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising. She served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and was a four-year law enforcement veteran. The #FBI sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising. She served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and was a four-year law enforcement veteran. https://t.co/YDMgMTUFyg

Pennington County SO @PennCoSheriff @PennCoSheriff is mourning the death of our sister in law enforcement. Deputy Kaitlin Leising was shot and killed during a traffic stop in St. Croix County, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leising was on a call investigating the report of a drunk driver. .@PennCoSheriff is mourning the death of our sister in law enforcement. Deputy Kaitlin Leising was shot and killed during a traffic stop in St. Croix County, Wisconsin on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Leising was on a call investigating the report of a drunk driver. https://t.co/051DCGM1Hz

Lou @LouiseFrattalo1

My condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising. She served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and was a four-year law enforcement veteran. I just moved to St. Croix County. What a tragedy to have something like this happenMy condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising. She served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and was a four-year law enforcement veteran. I just moved to St. Croix County. What a tragedy to have something like this happen💔My condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising. She served with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin and was a four-year law enforcement veteran. https://t.co/6L2YWKfWSR

Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association @MNPoliceChiefs twitter.com/WCCO/status/16… WCCO | CBS News Minnesota @WCCO The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin said Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was responding to a call about a potential drunken driver in a ditch when "gunfire was exchanged" and she was killed. cbsn.ws/42fAGKq The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin said Deputy Kaitie Leising, 29, was responding to a call about a potential drunken driver in a ditch when "gunfire was exchanged" and she was killed. cbsn.ws/42fAGKq https://t.co/JQ87B0KIEz MCPA sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising, and we stand in solidarity with her officers from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the entire law enforcement community. We will honor her memory and service. MCPA sends our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Kaitlin Leising, and we stand in solidarity with her officers from the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office and the entire law enforcement community. We will honor her memory and service. 💙 twitter.com/WCCO/status/16…

David Knudson @TwMont2020 @MNPoliceChiefs We thank her for her service. My condolences to her family and brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Keep the faith and maintain the thin Blue Line. Former Airport PD officer and Federal Agent. RIP @MNPoliceChiefs We thank her for her service. My condolences to her family and brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Keep the faith and maintain the thin Blue Line. Former Airport PD officer and Federal Agent. RIP

Pennington County SO @PennCoSheriff “Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county.” Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller continued, “Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.” “Kaitlin was an outstanding law enforcement officer, positively impacting many in our county.” Pennington County Sheriff Brian Mueller continued, “Most importantly, she was an outstanding human being.”

During the funeral services, Wisconsin sheriff Scott Knudson said that Leising, whom he described as a "bright, shining star," will never be forgotten.

