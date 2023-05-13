What happened to Kaitie Leising? Thousands of officers mourn slain Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy killed during traffic stop

On May 6, 2023, Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy Kaitie Leising was shot dead during a traffic stop by a drunk driver, identified as Jeremiah Johnson. In the wake of her passing, thousands of people, including some 1500 law enforcement officials, gathered at the gymnasium of Hudson High School on Friday, May 12, to pay their respects to the slain officer.
On May 6, 29-year-old Kaitlin "Kaitie" Leising, who was sworn into the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office less than a year ago, was killed in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis, during a traffic stop. Leising had reportedly pulled over Jeremiah Johnson and was discussing field sobriety tests when the latter shot the officer, prompting her to return fire three times at the scene.
As per a statement by the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Leising’s fired rounds reportedly failed to hit the target, who fled to a nearby wooded area. An hour later, the suspect was reportedly discovered dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At a hospital, Leising was pronounced dead.
Kaitie Leising is survived by her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler
As per multiple reports, at least 3000 people, including some 1,500 law enforcement officers, showed up to the funeral services to mourn the death of Kaitie Leising, who is survived by her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler.
Wisconsin sheriff Scott Knudson said that during her short stint as a sheriff’s deputy, Leising managed to win commendations and her colleagues' admiration.
In a statement to Star Tribune, Scott Knudson said:
"There was so much to like about Kaitie.”
A montage of images from the slain officer’s life was displayed on a big screen during the six-hour-long funeral services.
Per her obituary, Kaitie Leising, an avid golf enthusiast, graduated in 2012 from Chadron High School and then went on to Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD, where she played golf and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree.
Kaitie Leising, who reportedly dreamed of joining law enforcement, soon graduated from the police academy and worked with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office in Rapid City, SD, and then with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office in Hudson, WI.
In an old Twitter post dated 2021, Pennington County Sheriff's Office named Leising Employee of the Month and praised her steadfast dedication to the community.
Leising, described as an unflappable individual with a zeal for life, reportedly married her best friend, Courtney, in 2017 and had their son in 2023. The obituary stated:
“Her greatest passion was her family – spending time with her wife, Courtney, and her son Syler, who was her everything. She had an amazing sparkle for life, always making others around her smile and laugh. Her humor was infectious, her laugh contagious, and her loyalty to those she loved most unwavering and steadfast. To those who knew her most, she was oh so much more.”
Tributes pour in as Wisconsin sheriffs deputy Kaitie Leising is killed
Following the news of her passing, several people, including Law enforcement officials, took to social media to pay their respect to the slain officer.
During the funeral services, Wisconsin sheriff Scott Knudson said that Leising, whom he described as a "bright, shining star," will never be forgotten.