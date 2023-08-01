What did Verlean Washington do? Memphis Police Department officer temporarily suspended over DUI arrest

28-year-old Memphis Police Department officer, Verlean Washington, was charged with driving under the influence on July 29. She also faces other charges including reckless driving, disregarding a red light and failure to exercise due care, and violation of financial law. Verlean Washington's speech was also slurred during the arrest.

Authorities also recovered alcohol bottles and cans from Washington's vehicle. Shortly after the arrest, the 28-year-old cop was relieved of duty. An investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

Memphis Police Department officer Verlean Washington was charged with DUI after she failed one part of her sobriety test

On Saturday, July 29, 2023, at around 1 am local time, 28-year-old Verlean Washington was accused of driving recklessly under the influence of a substance. Washington, who has been an officer since January 2022, was not on duty while she was driving a tan Jeep Wrangler during the arrest.

Law enforcement officials mentioned that Washington was speeding along the Germantown Parkway and Cordova Road, as per FOX 13. Before officers could conduct a traffic stop, she missed a red arrow turn light and kept driving. Verlean Washington then ended up slamming into an Audi. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the crash.

Authorities arrived at the crash site and discovered that Verlean smelled of alcohol. Her speech was also slurred while she was talking to the cops before the arrest. While Washington passed the 'walk and turn' and the 'one-leg' tests, she failed the 'horizontal gaze nystagmus' test.

Washington has been in the forces since January 2022 and was posted at Raines Station. (Image via Twitter/Jenna Linden)

Upon further investigation, cops recovered an empty beer can and an unsealed bottle of vodka from the passenger's seat of her car. The Memphis Police Department has initiated an investigation to look into the matter and has placed the officer on leave.

A spokesperson from the Memphis Police Department said:

"Officer Washington is relieved of duty pending the outcome of this investigation."

The suspect is currently out of jail and her next court appearance has been scheduled for August 8, 2023.

