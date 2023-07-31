What did Zachary Smith do? Indiana State trooper arrested for suspected OWI

A 12-year Indiana State Police veteran named Zachary Smith has been arrested on Thursday, July 27, after he was accused of driving while intoxicated. He was reportedly in the driveway of his house in Floyd County. Smith currently faces charges regarding the accusations of driving under the influence.

After being charged with the Class C misdemeanor, Zachary Smith was taken to the Floyd County Jail. An officer claimed that when he spoke to Smith, he seemed intoxicated. The case is currently under investigation, and authorities have placed Smith under administrative leave.

On July 27, 2023, a veteran officer identified as Zachary Smith was arrested while parking his car in his residence in Floyd County. Troopers reportedly went to his place to hand over some administrative paperwork.

At that time, the troopers noticed that Zachary Smith was parking his personal vehicle in the driveway and was the only occupant of the vehicle. Police then approached Zachary to talk to him and realized that he was intoxicated and possibly driving under the influence.

The authorities further mentioned that Smith showed "signs of impairment." This made them arrest him and charge him for suspected OWI, which is a Class C misdemeanor. Smith is currently behind the bars, and has have been placed on administrative leave.

As of now, an internal investigation has been conducted. Based on the outcome of the investigation, his charges and the situation of the administrative leave will be decided. The suspect has been a veteran in the forces while he was arrested for operating under the influence.

There have been several cases of public intoxication and DUI involving authoritative figures

Such cases of public intoxication or driving under the influence aren't uncommon in the country. In April 2023, Oklahoma State Representative Dean Davis was found intoxicated and allegedly created a scene in a bar. Shortly after that, Davis was taken into custody.

In another case, an off-duty police officer was taken into custody for allegedly driving under influence. This incident happened last month in Pittsburgh. A witness said:

"I noticed a car pull up around 3, 3:30 (a.m.) and it was a little suspicious because I didn't know who it was and then I waited it out until it was about an hour long they were out there."

They further mentioned:

"I came out to see who it was and they went on to drive into a wall across the parking lot. Just drove off into the wall."

The recent case involving Zachary Smith is currently under investigation, and his fate is dependent on the outcome of the internal investigation.