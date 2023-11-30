What happened to Michael Moran? Cortez police department pays tribute to officer killed in the line of duty in Colorado

46-year-old Colorado officer, Sgt. Michael Moran, died in an apparent shooting, that occured after a traffic stop turned violent. Along with Sgt. Moran, the suspect died on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. The Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the chain of events began when Moran pulled over a vehicle on South Broadway, shortly before 11.30 am local time.

Several officers are now paying tributes to the deceased cop, who lost his life in the line of duty. CBS News reported that Moran has left behind his two daughters. The case is an ongoing investigation, and police haven't revealed additional details as of now. The Durango Herald reported that officers from the Colorado State Patrol and Cortez Police Department responded to the scene to manage the traffic.

Sgt. Michael Moran was the Colorado cop who died after suspects opened fire during an attempted traffic stop on Wednesday

A usual traffic stop turned violent and then fatal on November 29, Wednesday, sometime after 11 am local time. The Montezuma County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an officer with the Cortez Police Department had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop. Shortly after that, several shots were allegedly fired by the occupants of the vehicle. The bullets struck the officer on duty, Sgt. Michael Moran, who was then immediately rushed to the hospital.

Shortly after the shooting, police posted an update on social media, stating:

"A Cortez police officer has been injured and is receiving care."

After being admitted to the Southwest Memorial Hospital, Moran, unfortunately, succumbed to the fatal injuries. The two suspects who allegedly opened fire, ended up fleeing the area after shooting. Law enforcement officials, however, pursued and eventually found the two suspects on the 7500 block on Highway 160/491 near Aces Storage. The area was about 1.5 miles away from the initial shooting. Gunfire was again exchanged, which led to the death of one suspect, while the other one was taken into custody.

FOX News reported that during the gunfire that occurred after the pursuit, no police officers sustained injuries. Authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the suspects allegedly responsible for Moran's death. Sgt. Michael Moran is currently remembered for his service to the department. The Cortez Police Department has issued a release saying,

"Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor."

Authorities are now investigating the tragic case. They have also urged the public to reach out to the Cortez Police Department and the Montezuma County Sheriff's Office Dispatch if anybody has any information regarding the fatal shooting. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page,

"Sergeant Moran was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and had served with the Cortez Police Department for 11 years."

Several other individuals including officers have paid tributes to Moran, on the Officer Down Memorial Page. Retired Sgt Wm C Elliott, with Campbell County Sheriff's Office wrote,

"Thank you for your service Sgt Moran. May God's grace bring peace to your family and fellow officers during this tragic time. Rest in peace brother."

Sources have mentioned that Michael Moran has served the Marines for almost a decade

Travel in the area was restricted till about 2.30 pm local time. CBS News have reported that the deceased cop has served 9 years in the Marines. Before he joined the Cortez Police Department in 2012, he had also gone on two tours to Iraq. The police department stated:

"As a new officer, Sgt. Moran rose quickly through the ranks, becoming a K-9 handler in 2016. He was most proud of his canine partner Otto who served by his side until retiring in 2020."

It was further added:

"Sgt. Michael Moran will be remembered by his fellow officers for his dedication and sense of humor. He leaves behind two daughters, many friends, and family."

The entire department is grieving the tragic death of a cop who reportedly was just doing his job. As has been quoted, Sgt. Michael Moran became a K-9 handler, in 2016, and his canine partner was Otto. To show support to Moran's department, the flags in the area were lowered to half-staff. This took place around the time when a hearse and a police escort left the hospital, where the victim was admitted. Colorado Governor Jared Polis also reacted to Moran's death. He issued a statement that read,

"I am saddened to hear of the tragic passing of the Cortez police officer in the line of duty. My thoughts and prayers are with their family, as well as the Cortez Police Department and the community during this time."

He further added that Moran had dedicated his entire life to his service to protect the community. The county stated that the deceased police officer has left behind many friends and family members.