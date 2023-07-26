What happened to Egypt Covington? Suspects plead guilty in Michigan woman's brutal murder

Two men, identified as Timothy Eugene Moore and Shandon Ray Groom, have been found guilty of killing Egypt Covington. Moore and Groom were accused of breaking into the wrong Michigan duplex to commit a robbery, during which they ended up killing Convington. The sentencing hearing has been scheduled for October 5, 2023.

On Thursday, 37-year-old Timothy Eugene Moore pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and a firearms charge. Apart from Moore and Groom, a third defendant, identified as Shane Evans, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

According to authorities, there might be a fourth suspect, but they are not certain about it at this point. They also claimed that the potential fourth suspect is possibly dead in an isolated incident in Toledo. The defendants reportedly tied Egypt Covington and then shot her in the head.

Egypt Covington was killed by Timothy Eugene Moore and Shandon Ray Groom in 2020

In June 2017, a tragic incident occurred after Egypt Covington was killed by Moore, Groom, and Evans. The case was being investigated by Michigan State Police, and they further confirmed that Moore and Groom pled guilty to the murder that took place in 2020. On July 14, 2023, Groom pleaded guilty to second-degree murder as well.

Public information officer for the Michigan State Police, First Lieutenant Michael A. Shaw, said:

“We received information about a fourth possible suspect who may or may not have been there at the scene. However, we that person being dead it will be pretty tough to determine. Detectives will do what they can to make sure we have everything completed to close this complaint.”

According to authorities, Evans used to work at Egypt Covington’s complex and was also aware of one of her neighbors who possessed marijuana. After getting information that the person would be out of town, he decided to steal the drugs. Moore, Groom, and Evans drove to the house, and Evans pointed the door of the house.

Upon entering, the three realized that they had entered the wrong house and discovered Egypt Covington, who was watching a movie. They ended up tying her up with Christmas lights and fatally shooting her.

Shane Evans agreed to testify against the other two convicts

In the courtroom, Evans addressed the victim’s family and said:

“I hurt you all and I’m so sorry for what happened. I don’t know what to say. I pray for your forgiveness but I understand if you don’t forgive me, but I’m truly sorry.”

According to Egypt’s father, Chuck Covington:

“That plea deal was just for him. [Evans] deserves nothing less than the maximum sentence allowed for my daughter, for my family.”

After Shane Evans pleaded guilty to killing Convington, he agreed to testify against Groom and Moore. He received a sentence of 15-25 years in prison in May 2023.

Law enforcement officials also confirmed that no other living individuals are being held responsible for the tragic death of Egypt Covington.