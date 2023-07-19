Where was Patrick Glinski last seen? Authorities intensify search for retired Chicago police officer

On the night of Saturday, July 15, retired Chicago police officer Patrick Glinski was reportedly last seen walking near the railroad tracks in Hegewisch, Illinois. According to investigators, family members have not seen or heard from him since. Officials have not disclosed any motive behind Glinski's disappearance, nor have they discussed the possibility of foul play.

According to the family of Patrick Glinski, he may reportedly be heading towards locations near Hegewisch, such as Wolf Lake and Powderhorn. Families in the region are also being asked to check CCTV footage for any signs of the former officer. According to investigators, he was last seen wearing work boots, a T-shirt and shorts. Anyone who sees Glinski has been urged to inform local police of his whereabouts.

Officials release further details about the law enforcement career of Patrick Glinski

As of Wednesday, July 19, authorities are continuing to send search teams around Hegeswich to find any sign of Patrick Glinski. Helicopters could also reportedly be seen flying over the region. It remains unknown whether personal problems or mental health issues played a role in the disappearance. No further details about the case have been released.

In the wake of the disappearance, certain netizens claimed that Glinski had been found dead by authorities. Matthew Joswiak, a man who appeared to be familiar with Glinski, implied that the former officer was deceased. In a separate post, Joswiak claimed that he had known the missing person for 45 years.

He added that when Glinski left home, he supposedly neglected to take his wallet, phone, and gun. Jenny Jenjen, a woman who identified herself as a friend of the Glinski family, warned social media users about believing rumors related to the case.

Vizaca reported that Patrick Glinski was best known by the Chicago Police Department for his tenure in law enforcement. Any information about the former officer's career has, however, not been publicly released by authorities.

Missing people in America

As stated by Wise Voter, approximately 600,000 people go missing in America on an annual basis. The states with the highest number of missing persons cases are California, Florida, and Texas. The State of Illinois, which has the 13th highest number of cases in America, reportedly experiences over 300 missing persons cases on an annual basis.

Siobhan Johnson, an FBI special agent and spokesperson, talked to USA Today about the various measures law enforcement officials take to close missing persons cases. Johnson said that every once in a while, the FBI releases new information about old cases, adding

"We are just looking for fresh leads. Now is a good time to start soliciting for additional information."

As per USA Today, the wealth and class of missing individuals are a major determining factor in terms of how much police will search for them. The authorities have not discussed whether Glinski's status as a former officer makes him a priority search target.