What happened to Giovanni Reichert? GoFundMe raises $23,300 as Colorado woman arrested for abusing 2-year-old boy

25-year-old McKinley Slone Hernandez has been arrested for allegedly abusing a toddler, identified as, Giovanni Reichert. Stefanie, the child's mother claimed that Hernandez abused him so much back in September, that he still has to undergo surgery. The child allegedly shows signs of severe ongoing trauma, after having "brain bleed".

Authorities have confirmed that Hernandez is facing child abuse charges. She was reportedly watching Giovanni Reichert on September 1, the day when he was admitted to the hospital for his injuries. The victim's family has also launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover his medical costs.

Toddler Giovanni Reichert was admitted to St. Anthony’s Hospital on September 1, after he reportedly got hurt while the suspect was watching him

The tragic incident took place on September 1, when 2-year-old Giovanni was rushed to the hospital after he sustained injuries. His mother, Stephanie Reichert had kept the child with Hernandez for an overnight stay at her residence in Lakewood. After receiving a distress call about her son, Stephanie reached the hospital. She said,

"I received a text message from the suspect saying I needed to rush to St. Anthony’s Hospital because my son had gone lifeless after a bath. Once I saw him and all the 50 doctors standing around him, I had to leave the room because it was the worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life."

Stephanie claimed that Hernandez told her that she was drinking while Giovanni Reichert got hurt. The toddler had to be airlifted to the hospital and also had a "brain bleed". Doctors had to remove a part of his skull to get rid of the bleed. It is yet to be discovered, as to what led to such severe injuries.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the suspected woman was arrested on Thursday, November 23, 2023. An arrest warrant for Hernandez was issued a day before, on Wednesday. It is also revealed that she is currently held on a bond of $100,000. The heartbroken mother is worried about the long-term impact of the injuries on her son.

Giovanni's mother believes that Hernandez should face more severe charges

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched that aimed to raise $20,000 and has already raised more than $25,000. An update was posted recently regarding the entire incident and the current condition. In the post, Stephanie wrote,

"I’m praying this fixes everything and we can be on our road to recovery my poor baby doesn’t need to be tortured or poked anymore.. it’s been a long week and we can’t wait to get back home.."

The victim's family also expressed relief after the announcement of Hernandez's arrest was made in connection to Giovanni Reichert's case. Stephanie wrote,

"We ended Thanksgiving with the best thing possible, A WARRENT (sic) ISSUED FOR THE SUSPECT. She is wanted on a $100,000 bond for felony child abuse."

Stephanie, however, feels that the babysitter should face more charges including attempted murder.