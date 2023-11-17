Kristy Gaynor GoFundMe: Family Launch fundraiser as 39-year-old parent-chaperone killed in Ohio bus crash

The deadly multi-vehicle crash in Ohio killed six people, including Kristy Gaynor. Gaynor was one of the two parent-chaperones who lost their lives in the crash on Tuesday. The other one has been identified as Shannon Wigfield. Kristy Ganor reportedly volunteered to be a parent-chaperone for the students going to the Ohio School Boards Association conference in Columbus.

Kristy's daughter, Abby Gaynor, launched a fundraiser page meant to provide financial assistance to the family. Abby further described her now-deceased mother as her best friend. She also stated that Kristy was someone who had no enemies. The 39-year-old mother left behind three children, including Abby.

Parent-chaperone Kristy Gaynor was one of the six victims who died on Tuesday in the horrific multi-vehicle crash in Ohio

Police confirmed that six individuals were killed, while more than fifteen were injured in the crash that occurred in Ohio on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. As has been mentioned in the introduction, there were two parent chaperones on the bus who got killed. One of them was 39-year-old mother-of-three Kristy Gaynor.

Apart from volunteering in several community events, she was employed as an account representative at Indian River Graphics, an agency owned by her husband, Mark Gaynor. Her obituary mentioned that she graduated from Malone University with a bachelor's degree in history, communications, and English. The obituary further added:

"As a devoted caregiver, Kristy found joy in providing respite care for foster families in their times of need. Through organizations such as Fostering Love and Pathways, she extended her love and compassion to numerous children and their families."

It has talked about the victim's family that she has left behind. According to the obituary,

"Kristy is survived by her loving husband, Mark Gaynor, and their children Abby, Daniel, and Emily. She is also survived by her mother, Brenda Boone, and her in-laws, Carey and Janet Gaynor. Kristy's siblings include John (Jill) Boone, Katherine (Frank) Downs, and Laurie (Jared) DeLiberato."

A memorial service will take place to honor her on November 19 at Bolivar Community Church at about 5:30 pm local time.

A fundraiser has been launched in honor of Kristy Gaynor

Kristy Gaynor's daughter launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to cover the costs and provide financial aid to the family. The fundraiser has already raised over $1,600, out of the target of $3,000. More than 40 contributors have donated to the cause. Abby wrote in the fundraiser post,

"My mom was my everything and she never had an enemy. She was loved by so many and she was taken too early."

Law enforcement officials are currently investigating the fatal crash that has immensely impacted so many innocent lives. Apart from Kristy Gaynor, the other victims identified are Katelyn Owens, Wyatt Mosley, Jeffery D. Worrell, Dave Kennat, and Shannon Wigfield. The list includes three teenagers and three adults.

The entire community is now mourning the loss of the six lives. In a press conference, Ohio State Patrol said that the fatal crash occurred in a chain reaction, and, thus, involved multiple vehicles.