Donna Hansbrough GoFundMe: Fundraiser launched for Lowes employee fired after attempting to stop theft

68-year-old Donna Hansbrough, a former employee at Lowes store in Rincon, has been fired after she attempted to stop three men from shoplifting. The three suspects have been identified as Jarmar Lawton, Takyah Berry, and Joseph Berry. Despite her attempts of stopping the theft, Donna Hansbrough has been fired from Lowes.

The tragic incident happened on June 25, 2023, and the amount the shoplifters stole was worth over $2,000. While Donna tried to stop them, Takyah Berry hit her in the face thrice, which led to swelling near her right eye.

A GoFundMe page has been launched a few hours back on July 22 to raise funds for Donna Hansbrough so that she can find a new job. The fundraiser has already raised an amount of $1,880 from over 30 contributors.

Donna Hansbrough was fired from Lowe's in Rincon, GA after trying to stop shoplifters who punched her multiple times. It's against company policy for employees to intervene, but Donna says she couldn't just stand there and do nothing and that she loved her job.

Lowes fired an employee Donna Hansbrough, who has been working there for 13 years, after accusing her of violating the store policy

On June 25, 2023, a tragic incident happened when three individuals shoplifted at the Lowes store on Highway 21 South in Rincon. The items they stole were worth over $2,000. According to reports by the Rincon Police Department, the three individuals put several items into shopping carts and were about to leave the store.

Soon, Donna Hansbrough attempted to stop Takyah Berry by grabbing their shopping cart. After the 68-year-old woman grabbed the cart, Berry ended up hitting her in the face around three times. However, it was confirmed that she made no contact with any of the suspects.

She sustained bruises and swelling in her right eye due to the strike. Lowes reportedly fired Hansbrough after claiming that she violated their policy by grabbing the shopping cart.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to raise funds to help Donna Hansbrough, while she is looking for a new job, after being fired. The fundraiser post read:

“Ms. Donna did not make contact with any person. One of the shoplifters struck Ms Donna in the face 3 times causing her eye to bruise, swell and blacken. The shoplifters were not caught.”

The fundraiser post further read:

“Lowes fired Ms. Donna for attempting to stop the theft. They state that Ms. Donna’s actions (grabbing the cart) were a violation of their policy and Donna was terminated as a result… If anything, I think we all fed that Lowes owes her a raise and her job back.”

Hansbrough received support on social media platforms including Twitter

After the news broke out and reached online spaces, Donna Hansbrough received immense support on social media platforms like Twitter, where users called out Lowes and its policies. While some condemned the shoplifters and complimented Donna's efforts at making the right decision, others tweeted that Donna needs to be "rehired."

Lowe's made the right legal call to fire Donna Hansbrough for her heroic actions. They followed policy to the nth degree. They want workers, not heroes. Of course, that's the heartless, inhumane response. Policy before people. Thankfully, we've a Home Depot in nearby Buford GA.

Lowe's Donna Hansbrough needs to be rehired. You have just lost my business.

Law enforcement officials were successful in arresting Jarmar Lawton, but the other two shoplifters have not been caught. The two suspects who are yet to be caught are niece and uncle.

Authorities have also urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Takyah Berry and Joseph Berry.