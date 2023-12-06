Patrick Kenney GoFundMe raises over $73,000 as Milton father of two accidentally stabbed dead outside Kowloon restaurant

Patrick Kenney, a Massachusetts dad of two young twins, died after accidentally stabbing himself with a knife he wore on a cord around his neck on Saturday, December 2. Kennedy, 42, was found collapsed with a knife wound outside Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday. He was transported to Mass General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

On Sunday, December 3, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker and Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said that initially, Kenney appeared to be a victim of a violent stabbing.

However, further exploration into the circumstances surrounding the incident helped police determine that Kenney accidentally tripped and slashed himself with a knife hanging from his neck on a lanyard in Kowloon’s parking lot.

In response to the tragedy, Kenney’s family has launched a GoFundMe initiative to render financial assistance to his wife, Lauren, and their two young children, Ava and Patrick. The page, which has raised over $73,000, surpassing the $50,000 target, said:

“To provide a safety net for Lauren, Ava, and Patrick during this period of grief, we're launching this GoFundMe campaign. Your generosity will contribute to their future educational needs, ensuring that Pat's dream of securing a bright future for his family endures.”

Patrick Kenney worked for FEMA after college

The community is rallying around Patrick Kenney’s devastated family after the father of two young twins was accidentally stabbed dead at the Kowloon Restaurant parking lot in Saugus on Saturday. Per MassLive, Kenney was at the restaurant to have dinner with family and friends.

The Kowloon Restaurant issued the statement mourning Kenney, who was reportedly a regular customer at the establishment, also frequented often by his family.

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” the Kenney family said in a statement. “Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many. This is a horrible tragedy.”

According to Kenney’s Obituary, he grew up in Milton and attended Boston College High School, where he played hockey, lacrosse, and football. Kenney, who attended the University of Maine, joined disaster relief organization FEMA after graduation.

During his time in FEMA, Kenney was in the trenches managing crises, from Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey to storms in Puerto Rico. The page added:

“He is survived by his wife Lauren, his parents Donna and Patrick Kenney Sr., his brother Matthew and his wife Kim, his dog Bailey, and his children, Patrick 3d and Ava.”

Per his obituary, services have been scheduled at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Milton from 4 to 8 pm on Friday, December 8.