Toby and Brooke Cohen car accident: GoFundMe raises $149,472 as beloved Scarsdale couple killed in tragic crash 

The Scarsdale community is mourning the loss of beloved local couple Toby and Brooke Cohen, who were killed in a tragic crash on Thanksgiving, Nov. 23. New York attorneys Toby and Brooke Cohen were reportedly driving with their three children when their car veered off the road and crashed into the woods on the night of Nov. 23.

Investigators said the couple’s car was traveling on Morea Road in Farmington and crossed into Bristol on Stevens Street when they struck a roadway sign and trees. While Toby and Brooke were tragically killed at the scene, their three children, Cooper, Jake and Addison, were rushed to a hospital with critical injuries.

In the wake of the devastating incident, the beloved couple’s friends have launched a GoFundMe campaign. The fundraising initiative was created on Dec. 2, to render financial assistance to the couple’s three children as they continue to recover in the hospital.

Community members rally behind Toby and Brooke Cohen's children in wake of the devastating crash

The Scarsdale community is rallying around the Cohen family after adored couple Toby and Brooke were killed in a tragic accident last month. The couple’s friends recently launched a fundraising campaign for the couple’s three surviving children, who were injured in the devastating crash.

The fundraiser read:

“To honor Brooke and Toby’s memory and legacy, and with the permission of both families, we have established this fundraiser to support Jake, Cooper, and Addison. We hope to make a lasting difference in their lives and provide all we can after this tremendous loss. They have so much life ahead of them.”

In a day, the page raised $149,472 as thousands of people swarmed the site with outpouring of love and support.

On the page, Toby Cohen, 41, and Brooke Cohen, 37, were remembered as fiercely kind and bright people by community members who took to comments to share their thoughts.

Per multiple reports, Brooke worked for the Brooklyn District Attorney for 10 years in the Domestic Violence Bureau. Her husband, Toby Cohen, worked as Deputy General Counsel for the Red Apple Group.

In a statement, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez mourned the death of Brooke Cohen, describing her as a resilient and relentless lawyer:

“Throughout her time in Brooklyn, Brooke demonstrated unwavering dedication, relentless advocacy and a steadfast commitment to combating gender-based violence. From her early days as an assistant to her role as a supervisor in the criminal court, she fought for justice with positivity, resilience, and a contagious smile that inspired those around her.”

Toby Cohen was described as a committed father, husband and son. The funeral services for the couple took place in Livingston, New Jersey, on Nov. 28.