Zach Muckleroy accident: Tributes pour in as Texas construction company CEO dies aged 44

Zach Muckleroy, the owner and CEO of Texas commercial construction company Muckleroy & Falls, was reportedly killed in a fatal car crash alongside his two children, Judson and Lindsay, on Wednesday, November 22.

While the circumstances surrounding the crash are unknown, community members who took to social media to share their thoughts and prayers revealed that the crash occurred on Wednesday evening on US Highway 281 in Blanco County.

Zach Muckleroy was reportedly with his two children, Judson and Lindsay, at the time of the fatal crash.

As Officials from the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating the incident, the salient details of the accident are yet to be disclosed by authorities.

Fort Worth community mourns the death of Muckleroy & Falls CEO Zach Muckleroy and his children

Fort Worth Community members are rallying behind Zach Muckleroy’s family after the 44-year-old CEO of Texas commercial construction company Muckleroy & Falls was killed alongside his two kids in a fatal crash on Wednesday evening.

While authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the crash, Zach Muckleroy’s death was confirmed on Muckleroy & Falls's Facebook account, where they mourned the tragic passing of their CEO and his kids. They wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the tragic passing of our beloved CEO, Zach Muckleroy, and his two children, Judson and Lindsay. Zach had a charisma about him and the uncanny ability to light up any room he walked into. He had a charitable heart that made lasting impacts on the Fort Worth Community. He treasured his family and was a proud alumni of TCU.”

The company revealed that the deceased was survived by his wife, Lauren, his parents, Harold & Pat, his siblings, Alyson & Steve Gasper, and David & Madison Muckleroy.

Screenshot via Facebook

Reacting to the news, an acquaintance took to comments to share his thoughts mourning the death of Zach Muckleroy, who was described as a pleasant person.

“Heartbreaking. We had some really good fishing trips with our GB group. Such a pleasant guy, who will be missed. Praying for the family. I can’t imagine their pain.”

Screenshot via Facebook

Several people described the late CEO as a great individual who has left a void in the Fort Worth community. A social media user said:

“I was so sad to hear this news today. Zach was a great guy and will be missed. Prayers for his family and the M&F family.”

A friend extended his condolence to Muckleroy’s wife, who suffered immeasurable loss in the crash that killed her husband and her young children.

“I had the pleasure of having Zach in my boat several times. He was a great guy and family man who loved the outdoors. Everything about this is heartbreaking, especially for the wife and Mom who lost her husband and both kids. please pray for her and the entire family…”

As the Fort Worth community grapple with the loss of a beloved individual, further information pertaining to the accident remains unknown.