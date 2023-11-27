Erika Cox car accident: Tributes pour in as beloved Ohio teen passes away

The Ohio community is mourning the death of beloved teen Erika Cox, who reportedly succumbed to injuries sustained in a car accident on Sunday, November 26.

While authorities have yet to disclose details surrounding the crash, in a Facebook post, a former colleague, Michael Edward, revealed that the 19-year-old was killed by a drunk driver in Bethel. In the post, Michael Edward said that he ran into Erika Cox two weeks ago when she told him she was working at a zoo.

“Tonight I found out that my ex-coworker (Erika Cox) was killed in a car crash last night by a drunk driver. I didn’t know everything about her, but in the short time we knew each other she was one of the sweetest and hardest working people I’ve ever known."

Shortly before community members took to social media to announce the teen’s death, a friend said that Cox, who was involved in a car accident on Saturday, was placed on life support.

Beloved Ohio teen Erika Cox killed in a car crash was an organ donor

The Ohio community is rallying around Erika Cox’s family after the beloved teen was killed in a tragic car crash by a drunk driver. Cox, who was placed on life support following the accident, reportedly succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, November 26.

Cox’s death was confirmed by her aunt, Phoenix Keli Johnson, in an emotional Facebook post, where she revealed the teen was an organ donor.

“Erika was an organ donor and she's going to bless so many people's lives.” She added “ She was my monkey, her birthday is the same as mine. But I know she is dancing in the sky with my dad and so many others who love her so much.”

Reacting to the post, a social media user who met Erika Cox when she was young recalled the late teen’s kindness during a bus ride.

“This sweet girl is so loved by so many. I didn’t know her other than when I was younger and went to Reds camp- I would ride the bus and when we got to Bethel to pick up those students she would always get on and sit next to me and talk as if we had known each other forever for that whole week. She was such a kind soul and will be missed.”

The statement was echoed by many in the community, including a friend who met Cox at Woodland Lakes church camp in 2015. He wrote:

“She is a special young lady with a special heart. She loved Jesus…a love that was in word and deed. Her love, kindness, and compassion were a reflection of Him. Every moment with her was truly a gift from God. Heaven just got more crowded.”

An instructor at Universal Karate Academy also penned a hear-felt tribute:

"I am stunned, angry and heartbroken at the same time. You were a special young lady and it was an honor to teach you and watch you grow. I will miss you dearly Erika Cox."

As the community continued to mourn the devastating loss, Erika Cox’s aunt said that anyone who would like to visit the late teen to pay their respect can arrive at UC Medical Centre between 9 am to 9 pm.