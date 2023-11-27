What happened to Edwin Espinoza? GoFundMe raises over $21,000 as authorities ID Chicago police officer killed in Oak Lawn car accident 

Edwin Espinoza, a 35-year-old off-duty Chicago police officer, was identified as the victim killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday, November 26, in Oak Lawn. Detailing the crash, Chicago police officials said Edwin Espinoza's car slid off the road and struck a tree on Sunday morning.

Oak Lawn first responders who arrived at the scene of a crash at about 7:50 a.m., reportedly transferred to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

As authorities continue to investigate the incident, the circumstances surrounding the crash remain unknown. In a post on social media, Oak Lawn police said the ramp from westbound 95th Street to northbound Harlem Avenue was closed from about 8:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., following the crash.

Community mourns death of off-duty Chicago police officer Edwin Espinoza killed in Oak Lawn car accident

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the tragic Oak Lawn car accident that killed off-duty Chicago police officer Edwin Espinoza, a family member has created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral costs. The fundraiser, which has raised over $21,000 exceeding the $20,000 target, said:

“We are heartbroken to share that we have lost a son, brother, uncle, godfather, and friend; Edwin Espinoza on the morning of Sunday, November 26th. He was deeply loved by his parents, brothers and sisters, niece and nephews, numerous cousins, and friends. We are deeply saddened to have lost him so soon.”

Hundreds of donors took to comments to share their thoughts and prayers over the devastating loss. A donor extending his condolence to the victim’s family wrote:

“My condolences to the family, I sincerely hope everything gets better, and rest in peace.”

In a post on Facebook, social media users penned a heartfelt tribute to the late officer.

“My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Officer Espinoza. May he forever rest in peace. God Bless. R.I.P OFFICER EDWIN ESPINOZA.”

A friend also mourned the death of the late officer in an emotional post on Facebook:

“This isn't fair. You were taken from this world and us way too soon... I'm sure as f**k going to miss you, bro....Long live your memory and long live TCO Productions. You were one of the main influences that got me into music. I'll always remember you brother.”

In an email sent internally to the Chicago Police Department and cited by the Chicago Sun-Times, police Supt. Larry Snelling revealed Officer Espinoza joined the department about a year ago as a probationary officer and was assigned to the 15th District in the Austin neighborhood.