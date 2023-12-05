Caden Ingram GoFundMe raises over $31,000 as Florida State University sophomore passes away 

Caden Ingram, a sophomore at Florida State University, reportedly died at the age of 20 on Friday, December 1, 2023. While the circumstances surrounding the young man’s death remain unclear, a GoFundMe campaign organized by community members said that the 20-year-old died unexpectedly on Friday afternoon.

The fundraising initiative launched to render financial assistance to Ingram’s family has raised over $31,000, surpassing the target amount of $20,000. Hundreds of people donated to the campaign and took to comments to share their thoughts, extending their support to Ingram’s family. The fundraising page said:

“During this challenging time, we seek to raise money to support Caden's family so they can focus on remembering the beautiful soul that Caden was. Your generosity is a tribute to the enduring impact he had on all of us, and it ensures that his spirit lives on through the love and support we extend to his family.”

Tributes pour in as William T. Dwyer High graduate Caden Ingram passes away

Caden Ingram, a sophomore at Florida State University and a member of Theta Chi’s Gamma Rho chapter, reportedly passed away on December 1, 2023, at 20. Ingram, a William T. Dwyer High graduate, was a member of Dwyer’s football and wrestling team.

Many mourned his sudden death, including former Dwyer football coach McKinley Rolle, who expressed his devastation in a post on X, (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Ingram, who reportedly won Dwyer football's Coaches Award in 2020, was also mourned by Dwyer football player Mikail Lee, who penned an emotional tribute on Instagram. Referencing Ingram's younger brother, Lee wrote:

"Love ya, brother, never saw this day coming, you just hurt me badly, you just don't know man, we're gone, keep bro in check, just watch over us all.”

The assistant football coach for William T. Dwyer HS also took to X to share his thoughts on Ingram’s death. He shared a picture of two planes making a cross in the sky and wrote:

Expand Tweet

In the wake of the tragedy, community members rallied behind Caden Ingram’s family. Several people donated to the GoFundMe campaign and penned supportive messages. A donor, Nicole Hurd, wrote:

“There are no words. Ingram family, we are sending love to you all along with our most sincere condolences. We love Dec. The whole community embraces you with broken hearts…Caden is so loved! We are so, so sorry.”

Another added:

“Our family grieves with yours. Caden is treasured by so many, and his loss is devastating to all. Our hearts ache and we send prayers for comfort and peace to everyone who knows and loves him.”

As community members continue to grieve the loss, the circumstances surrounding Caden Ingram’s death remain unknown.