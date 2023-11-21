What happened to Sachin Hawkins? GoFundMe raises $22,824 as NY teen studying in the UK stabbed to death

Sachin Hawkins, a 19-year-old Freeport native from Long Island, New York, was stabbed to death last week in the United Kingdom by his housemate, identified as 24-year-old Syed Hussain-Kazi.

Sachin Hawkins, who was born in the U.K. but moved to the States at a young age, reportedly graduated from Freeport High School in 2022 before moving to England to study at the University of Hull, a public research school located in Yorkshire.

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023, Hawkins was reportedly stabbed to death by his housemate Syed Hussain-Kazi in the kitchen. While the circumstances leading up to the murder are unclear, Humberside Police told reporters that they responded to reports of a stabbing at home where they found the victim bleeding from a knife wound. Hawkins was reportedly rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

Meanwhile, the suspect who fled the scene was later arrested and charged with murder.

Sachin Hawkins was studying to become a special education teacher before he was killed

The Freeport community is reeling from the violent death of 19-year-old Sachin Hawkins, who was killed by his housemate in the U.K. Friends and family are seeking answers regarding the incident that left Hawkins dead and his housemate behind bars.

The victim’s mother, who launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to bring her son home to the United States, told NBC that her son was friends with the suspect who violently stabbed him to death.

"What triggered it? That's the question we're all asking. Why Sachin?" Shira Javid asks. "None of his friends, his other friends, who were there no one knows."

The crowdfunding campaign, which has raised over $22,500, described Sachin Hawkins, who was aspiring to one day become a special education teacher, as a teen full of optimism and dreams. His mother said:

“He was on the brink of living his life fully – with optimism, dreams, and a path forward. He wanted to be a teacher to help children and give to this world a part of the beautiful soul that he will always be.”

Tributes pour in as Long Island teen Sachin Hawkins dies aged 19

The victim's mother told NBC in the wake of the tragedy, the U.K. police and the Long Island community have shown an outpouring of love and support. The community’s love was evident in the fundraising site, where hundreds flooded the page with tributes for the beloved late teen. Hawkin’s former teacher described him as a beautiful soul and wrote:

"Sachin was a student of mine and had a kind and beautiful soul. It is my hope that something beautiful can rise out of the ashes of this tragedy. Our thoughts are with you all."

Another teacher added:

“Sachin was my student for Spanish 3 and Spanish 4. We survived a pandemic and online learning for a year. Create a scholarship in Sachin's honour so he may continue to inspire other children.”

Screenshot via GoFundMe

Meanwhile, The University of Hull said it was "shocked and saddened" by Hawkin’s death. In a statement cited by BBC, they wrote:

"We are shocked and saddened by the death of one of our students and we offer our deepest condolences to Sachin's family and friends. We are an incredibly close-knit university community and we are supporting those who were close to Sachin, as well as our staff and students at this incredibly difficult time.”

The school added that they are assisting the Humberside Police with the ongoing investigation.