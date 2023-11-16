Tatum Goodwin GoFundMe raises over 24,000 as authorities arrest suspect in Laguna Beach restaurant manager's brutal murder

Laguna Beach police have reportedly arrested a suspect in the brutal murder of Tatum Goodwin, a 27-year-old assistant manager of Carmelita's Restaurant, found dead on November 12 behind South Coast Theater.

In a statement on Sunday evening, authorities announced that a construction worker discovered Goodwin’s body just meters away from the restaurant she worked at.

Per multiple reports, the 27-year-old was reportedly beaten to death. Authorities said that a local heard someone screaming in the area around 2 am on Sunday. Six hours later, Goodwin was found dead at 8:20 a.m. that morning.

Expand Tweet

Nearly three days after Goodwin was killed, Laguna Beach police announced they had arrested Dino Rojas-Moreno, 26, in connection with the murder. Laguna Beach Police Chief Jeff Calvert said:

“This arrest was the result of outstanding police work by our investigations team that worked tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to Tatum Goodwin and her family.”

A LinkedIn account that appeared to belong to the suspect showed Dino Rojas was a lead bartender at Blossoms and Brass in Costa Mesa, California. A social media user revealed that Dino Rojas, who graduated high school in Mission Viejo, is a bartender at Royal Hawaiian in Laguna Beach.

Meanwhile, police have yet to disclose the potential motive and the circumstances that led to Goodwin's murder.

Community members mourn the death of Launa Becah restaurant manager Tatun Goodwin

Local Laguna Beach restaurant worker Tatum Goodwin’s killer, Dino Rojas-Moreno, was arrested the same day when community members gathered to mourn the devastating loss.

The owner of Carmelita's Restaurant where Goodwin worked for four years set up a GoFundMe campaign in support of her family. On the fundraising page, Marcos Heredia, owner and operator of Carmelita’s, said that the goal of the campaign was to raise enough funds to cover funeral costs and create a memorial in the city so the young woman will be remembered in perpetuity.

“I am seeking help to make a memorial in the city of Laguna Beach for our team and family members.” Marcos Heredia, owner and operator of Carmelita’s, said on the GoFundMe page. “We are attempting to raise capital for her Memorial Services and also help with creating a memorial in the city, so everyone in town never forgets about our sweet friend Tatum.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised over 24,000, exceeding its $20,000 goal. A makeshift memorial of candles and floral arrangements was also strewn along the street where Goodwin was found dead.

Tributes pour in as Laguna Beach restaurant worker Tatum Goodwin is found dead

In the wake of Tatum Goodwin’s death, family and friends swarmed her Instagram account and penned emotional tributes on her last post, which showed multiple images of her dog Brody.

Screenshot via Instagram

In a Facebook post, the victim's sister, Lacey, expressed her devastation over the sudden violent death.

“I am saddened to say that Saturday night my sister Tatum Goodwin was murdered in Laguna Beach. She was beloved by her family, friends, and all who knew her. I have no words to explain how devastated myself and my family are at this time. I appreciate all the love from the community.”

While police did not disclose further details in the case, they described Tatum Goodwin’s death as an isolated incident. Meanwhile, the suspect, Dino Rojas-Moreno, is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.