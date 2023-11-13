Jonathan Lewis GoFundMe raises more than $37,500 after Rancho High School student is beaten to death in distressing video

In a tragic incident, a 17-year-old Rancho high school student, Jonathan Lewis, succumbed to injuries he sustained after he was severely beaten by a violent mob of students in Las Vegas on November 1, 2023.

Lewis was attacked earlier this month after he confronted a mob of about 15 attackers who had robbed his friend. The 17-year-old, who was transported to a hospital in critical condition, was reportedly put on life support until he died on Tuesday, November 7, a week after the attack.

Trigger warning: This article contains information pertaining to youth violence. Reader discretion is advised.

The distressing incident, which was caught on video and circulated on social media, showed a group of students pushing Lewis against a fence before pummeling him to the ground near Rancho High School.

In the wake of his death, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have launched a murder investigation into the incident. Police have urged the public to call law enforcement with information on the group of attackers involved in the beating.

However, as of November 12, 2023, authorities have not made any arrests in the case.

Jonathan Lewis' father speaks out in the wake of the horrific attack that claimed his son's life

On the heels of the horrific attack that claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy defending his friend, a GoFundMe campaign launched by the victim’s father to cover medical costs has raised more than $37,500.

On the fundraising page, Jonathan Lewis' father, who described the teen as “an aspiring artist, devoted big brother, and a fierce protector of loved ones,” said that his son died due to the prevalent issues related to youth violence. He also thwarted the online reports suggesting that his son was a victim of a racist attack.

“The human RACE is screaming for us to see our unity calling us to break the cycle of the imprisonment of violence and apathy. Showing us how it comes through in the youth. This is a humanity thing beloved by the people of the United States. Not a race thing!”

Jonathan Lewis Sr. also revealed that his son lost his life while defending a friend who had an item stolen by a group of 15 who then allegedly threw the friend in a trash can.

“One of his smaller friends had something stolen by this group of 15 and they threw the small boy in the trash can and our son confronted them and he was attacked by them. He's a courageous young man.”

Jonathan Lewis was considering joining the military before he died

According to a KLAS report, Jonathan Lewis lived with his mother in Las Vegas. The teen supposedly planned to move in with his father, Jonathan Lewis Sr., who lived in Austin, Texas.

Before his life was tragically cut short, Lewis was reportedly considering joining the military to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, who served in the U.S. Navy.

According to Fox News, investigators reportedly plan to charge several of the students involved in the attack with murder.