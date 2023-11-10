Evelin Casas GoFundMe raises over $8,000 as 16-year-old found dead in Las Vegas school campus

Evelin Casas, a 16-year-old girl from Las Vegas, was found dead on a Clark County middle school campus on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Per multiple reports, citing Clark County School District Police, a body was found on the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School on Tuesday morning.

While police did not name the victim, a GoFundMe campaign identified her as Evelin Casas. The fundraising campaign created by the teen’s mother to help cover funeral expenses has raised over $8,000.

Evelin’s mother, Fabiola Casas, expressed grief and confusion over her daughter’s death, noting police have remained reticent about sharing pertinent details surrounding the case. Fabiola, who described her daughter as a loving, caring, hardworking and compassionate girl, wrote:

“She was my only daughter and my whole life. I know there are many people who are in need of assistance such as I am, but if your situation allows I would be beyond grateful for any donations or shares. Thank you for your help and your kindness.”

Police are investigating the death of Evelin Casas found dead near a school campus

The Clark County police are reportedly investigating the death of Evelin Casas after her body was found in the northeast corner of a baseball field at 1600 S. Hollywood Boulevard near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School on Tuesday morning.

In a statement cited by Fox5Vegas, Clark County School District said that Harney Middle School moved its students to Las Vegas High School for the day after the body was found near the campus. They added:

“An ongoing investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is occurring at the shared-use athletic fields near Kathleen and Tim Harney Middle School. The District and the CCSD Police Department are cooperating with the investigation, and there is no threat to the school or students.”

While the school and police did not identify the student, a GoFundMe page identified her as Evelin Casas. The page created by the victim’s mother said:

“My daughter tragically lost her life but unfortunately the police aren’t giving us any information right now and we are unaware of the actual cause of death. Her body was found in a public park Tuesday, November 7.”

While police did not disclose further details about the case, Fox5Vegas, citing sources reported foul play was suspected in the incident, and homicide detectives were on the scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the teen’s death.

As authorities continue to investigate the case, the cause of her death remains unknown.