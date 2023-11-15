What happened to Tatum Goodwin? Investigation underway as Laguna Beach woman found dead

On November 12, at about 8:20 am, the body of 27-year-old Tatum Goodwin of Laguna Beach was located by a construction worker in a secluded location near the 200 block of Ocean Avenue.

The New York Post reported that authorities have opened an investigation to find a suspect who murdered Tatum and left her body in an alley behind an old movie theater and a restaurant, Carmelita's, where she worked.

The Laguna Beach Police Department has released a press release. It mentioned that the Orange County Coroner's Division will determine the cause of death of Tatum Goodwin.

Authorities found the scene where Tatum Goodwin was found to be "suspicious"

The New York Post reported that after discovering the body of Tatum Goodwin, the construction worker called 911 and informed the authorities.

A press release by the Laguna Beach Police Department stated that detectives and fire personnel responded to the location. The press release read:

"Laguna Beach detectives responded and found the scene to be suspicious. Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide."

KTLA reported that, as per authorities, Tatum's body sustained injuries consistent with a homicide.

According to the report by KTLA, her friends mentioned that after work on November 11, 2023, Tatum went to Hennessey's Tavern. Following the incident, the pub posted on social media requesting anyone with any pictures or videos of her that night to come forward.

In the press release by the Laguna Beach Police Department, Police Chief Jeff Calvert said:

"We are saddened by this senseless act of violence. Our detectives are working diligently to bring the suspect(s) to justice."

Under Laguna reported that Tatum allegedly left the place seeming very upset, and at about 2 am, a downtown resident reportedly heard screaming.

According to the report by Under Laguna, Tatum Goodwin reportedly broke up with her boyfriend recently.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for the memorial of Tatum Goodwin

KTLA reported that the owner and operator of Carmelita's, Marcos Heredia, said that Tatum Goodwin was a valued member of his team who worked there for over four years as an assistant manager. He said:

"She definitely did not deserve this, just a beautiful person. It's affected not only me. It's affected so much of our team. For me, it wasn't just losing a friend. It's clearly almost losing a family member. I knew that she always had my back and I always had her back also when she needed things."

According to the report by KTLA, a friend of Tatum, Aleena Macintosh, said:

"She was just such a loving, honest person. You just wouldn't think that anything would happen to her."

Marcos Heredia has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser campaign with a goal of $20,000 to help with the funeral expenses and make a memorial in honor of Tatum.

KTLA reported that according to Marcos Heredia, the funds raised will also help to create a mural of Tatum. He stated:

"I'm trying to gather some funds so we can get a mural made of her back in the area where her tragedy happened, so that no one in this city will ever forget about Tatum."

The New York Post reported that a vigil honoring Tatum Goodwin was organized in her hometown of San Clemente on the night of November 15, 2023.