What happened to Oladips? Instagram hospital collapse video raises questions as Nigerian rapper dies aged 28 

Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji, popularly known as Oladips, has reportedly died at the age of 28 after succumbing to an undisclosed illness on Tuesday, November 14. The singer’s death was announced on his Instagram page by his management.

In the post, the management said the rapper passed away Tuesday night. While the cause of death remained unclear, the post alluded that the singer/rapper died after struggling with addiction for two years.

“We are saddened to inform the general public that Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji aka 0LADIPS passed away yesterday Nov '14th Tuesday evening, at exactly 10:14 pm. We are still in shock as we speak! For over 2 years he has kept his battles within himself, his body is now with his family & funeral services will be announced as it is concluded!”

While the circumstances surrounding the death remain unknown, the rapper died two months after another Nigerian singer, Mohbad, died at the age of 27.

Oladips' multiple social media posts explored in the wake of his death

Nigerian rapper Oladips’ death comes on the heels of a string of bizarre videos posted online that documented the singer’s final moments before the management announced his death.

One of the videos posted on Instagram by his friend with the handle, Only One Lifetime, showed the rapper collapsed in the backseat of a car on the way to the hospital. The video showed panicked friends filming themselves while surrounding the unconscious rapper.

As concerns for the singer’s well-being intensified, the friend posted that he was taking Oladips home after his mother prevented them from taking him to a hospital.

Shortly before the collapse, a video filmed by the late rapper showed him confronting his friends over leaving him alone in a weak state. In the clip, Oladips begged his manager to take him to a hospital.

Shortly before he died, Oladips also posted a story begging his friend with the IG handle Only One Lifetime to come back home.

“Gonlyonelifetime_ Please Where Are You? I Done Call Your Number Tire I Talk Say Make Una No Dey Leave Only Me For This House, I Done Talk This Thing Like A Million Times... Not Even This Period Like This S Please Dey Come Home Please Tori Olorun.”

The string of posts uploaded shortly before the Nigerian Singer’s death by his friends has confounded social media users who questioned the futile purpose of filming the singer’s distressing moments rather than rushing to get some medical care. A social media user said:

“Oh well, is the content that important, why not drop the phone and know what to do for yourself, man …”

Echoing the statement, another netizen opined.

“Were they expecting him or does the hospital have a camera mm thy videos everybody coming in? Why must everything be on camera just for social media validation.”

The rapper, born in Ogun State, Nigeria, gained prominence in the Nigerian music scene after he participated and won in the “Olamide and Don Jazzy” #ChinkoEksuChallenge in 2015. Oladips, who signed a record deal with rapper Olamide’s record label YBNL Nation, gained widespread recognition after he was featured on the track “Chache” alongside Olamide in 2017.