"Admissible as evidence in court?": Naira Marley Vawulence lyrics come under scrutiny in wake of Mohbad's death 

Naira Marley's 2022 song Vawulence is creating a buzz on social media for all the wrong reasons over resurfaced tweets from former Marlian music label signee, 6ix, who accused the Nigerian music executive of trying to kill him and songwriter Mohbad last year.

The resurfaced allegations from a former signee have led netizens to double down on suspicions that Marley was behind singer Mohbad’s death. The allegations stemmed from their belief the label boss threatened the late singer’s life in his song Vawulence while the two were feuding last year. A netizen dissecting the Naira Marley Vawulence lyrics said, “Can his lyrics be admissible as evidence in court? Yes of course.”

Expand Tweet

Recently Naira Marley has been a target of virulent attack from fans of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Promise Aloba, better known as Mohbad, who passed away on 12 September, 2023, at the age of 27.

Hardcore followers of Mohbad allege that the record executive was behind the singer’s death, as the two have been embroiled in a bitter feud since Mohbad walked out of his organization. The late musician quit Naira Marley’s Marilyn Music label in 2022 under acrimonious circumstances after the label boss allegedly attacked the Peace singer. Two days after Mohbad passed away, Nigerian music executive Naira Marley's house was burned down on September 14, after allegations of him being behind the singer's death spread like wildfire.

Amid the swirling rumors, netizens have now dug up old tweets of a former Marley Client, 6ix, who accused the label boss of attempting to kill him following his departure from the organization.

Expand Tweet

In the tweets, 6ix made alarming allegations regarding Naira Marley’s crew, stating that they were responsible for the deaths of ‘Cashy’ and ‘Dammy Richie.’ He also alleged that Marley tried to poison his drink with MDMA after he decided to leave the label, prompting him to go into hiding. The tweets also alleged that late singer Mohbad was also assaulted by Marley’s crew last year.

Netizens allege Naira Marley threatened Mohbad’s life in the song Vawulence

Expand Tweet

Recently resurfaced tweets in which Marlian music label signee, 6ix, accused Naira Marley of alleged attempted murder have led social media users to believe that the label boss was also behind Mohbad's death.

While there is no concrete proof for the allegations, netizens allege Marley threatened Mohbad’s life in the song Vawulence. The song was dropped right after the late singer Monbad tweeted, “Why is Naira going down?” in November and announced his new record label a week later. Part of Marley's Vawulence lyrics now raising suspicion read:

“We the kids your mama warned you about (we're violent), What is the f*ck you really talkin' 'bout? (Gangsters move in silence). Otr, you know I'm on the run (f*ck the trident). We the kids your mama warned you about (n**ga, we're violent)”

Expand Tweet

The lyrics had led a netizen to believe that they could be admissible in court as proof of Marley's guilt in Mohbad's death. However, that is not the case. In 2022, California lawmakers passed new regulations restricting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal court. The law was passed after rapper McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr was wrongfully convicted of murder based on his rap lyrics in 2000 despite lack of physical evidence in the case.

Naira Marley is not under investigation for Mohbad's death

While people continued to read into the lyrics, it should be noted that as of yet, Naira Marley is not under investigation for Mohbad’s death. While the exact cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article, sources claimed the singer lost his life after being “hit with juju” in an Ikorodu, Lagos state show.

Meanwhile, other reports claimed that the singer died after succumbing to a middle ear infection called Otitis caused by bacteria and viruses.

As social media continued to speculate, Marley mourned the death of his former signee, Mohbad in a statement on Instagram, where he described the late singer as a brother and dear friend.