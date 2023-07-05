Is Casino Jizzle dead? Tributes pour in as rapper is reportedly shot and killed 

Memphis, Tennessee rap fans are mourning the loss of their native musician Casino Jizzle. His baby mother recently took to social media to reveal that he had passed away. With his shocking death, fans have flooded the internet with tributary messages and wonder how the singer died. At the time of writing this article, official sources had not revealed the cause of death. However, his baby mother claimed that he was fatally shot.

Today, Casino Jizzle’s baby mother Brianna Hollins took to Facebook and wrote in a post:

“LORD JESUSSSSSSSS PLEASEEEEE HELP MEEEEEE THIS NI*GA JUST SHOT MY BDDDDDDD !!!!”

One can assume that the “BDDDDDD” refers to baby daddy.

Casino Jizzle was just 27 years old at the time of his passing.

Twitter user @KollegeKidd took to their official account and shared a video of what seems to be the crime scene. One could see several police vehicles lined outside a residence. One person was heard saying in the background:

“For sure, he dead… I heard it. It woke me up.”

Kollege Kidd @KollegeKidd 🏾 Memphis Artist Casino Jizzle Reportedly Passes Away In His Hometown Memphis Artist Casino Jizzle Reportedly Passes Away In His Hometown 🙏🏾 https://t.co/frT38kSIBk

This is not the only time the rapper has been a victim of gun violence. In 2019, the rising star was shot outside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Cordova. He was critically injured and hospitalized.

His death remains under investigation. Fans wait for information from law enforcement.

Tributes pour in as Casino Jizzle passes away

Internet user was shocked once they heard the announcement. Many could not believe that the amateur artist had passed away at such a young age. Fans shared their condolences with the singer’s family and loved ones. They went on to reminisce his old tracks. A few comments online read:

Jay Boog 📈 @jaycboog this song had us in a chokehold Senior Year Damn RIP Casino Jizzlethis song had us in a chokehold Senior Year Damn RIP Casino Jizzle 💔 this song had us in a chokehold Senior Year https://t.co/dFu9Xm3Ij8

Ry Ry 🛩💸💙🏁💫 @FreakyRy LONG LIVE CASINO JIZZLE LONG LIVE CASINO JIZZLE 😔

Doll @NoExposingMe Dam R.i.p Casino Jizzle...he was reportedly shot today...damn i remember him from this song he did with Asian doll...... Dam R.i.p Casino Jizzle...he was reportedly shot today...damn i remember him from this song he did with Asian doll...... https://t.co/UidtTuFfwP

Steelmatic @Oso1Hundred Damn bruh Casino Jizzle was killed in Memphis today. I remember a few yrs ago he was n the hospital after being shot. Damn bruh Casino Jizzle was killed in Memphis today. I remember a few yrs ago he was n the hospital after being shot.

BIG MEK 🐝 @meka_badazz88 They saying Casino Jizzle just got killed They saying Casino Jizzle just got killed 😳

𝐕 @crisgotfanz bro they killed casino jizzle??? oh hell naw memphis wildin bro they killed casino jizzle??? oh hell naw memphis wildin https://t.co/M1Zmy9Erdr

Key 🪬🗝 @keydeshun Damn not casino jizzle 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ city be on one Damn not casino jizzle 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ city be on one

🫶🏾 @KarmaDior5 They done killed Casino Jizzle I’m hurt They done killed Casino Jizzle I’m hurt

☼☽ @isthatkarlton not casino jizzle not casino jizzle 💔

Hours before his death, the rapper or his team took to his official Instagram account and asked followers to listen to his song Typa Ni*ga until his album released.

His team had not taken to social media to confirm his death at the time of writing this article.

What was Casino Jizzle’s real name?

The rapper’s real name was Robert Turnstall. He was known for his musical talent. However, he began to get immensely popular once he took music seriously. A few of his popular tracks include City Girls, 4x4 Real and We Da Opps among others.

The artist was best known for his witty lyrics and charisma.

He stands as one of the most streamed independent artists in Memphis. He has amassed over 10 million streams on Apple music and has over 18,000 monthly listens of Spotify.

Turnstall also boasted over 66.3 followers on Instagram at the time of writing this article. He has also garnered 47.4K subscribers on his official YouTube channel where he posts his music videos.

Turnstall recently released his album DUH which has 19 tracks.

Fans have flooded his Instagram comment section with tributary messages as news of his passing was circulated online.

