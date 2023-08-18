What happened to Jake Jhitt? Tributes pour in as Jacksonville rapper dies aged 18

Well-known rapper Jake Jhitt recently passed away at the age of 18. Jake was on a highway when he was shot dead by someone. Jhitt was reportedly shot inside a car that crashed into another vehicle. Social media platforms have been flooded with tributes after the news went viral.

Jhitt was shot dead at 11 p.m. on August 16, 2023, as mentioned in the police reports. According to the investigators, Jhitt was possibly targeted by someone from a rival gang, considering that Jhitt himself was associated with a few local crews.

A Facebook post by 4th Quarter TV revealed that Jake Jhitt was trying to escape from someone, and while doing that, his car crashed into a semi-truck.

Netizens pay tribute to Jake Jhitt on social media platforms

Jake Jhitt was supposed to become a famous personality in the hip-hop industry. He was slowly becoming a popular face among the public, and netizens expressed grief on social media platforms when they heard about his demise.

A Facebook user named Na'God Scott shared a video where he was driving in his car and recording a video. At one point, the video featured a crime scene on the other side of the road where police officers were standing near the remains of Jake's car.

Several others took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jhitt.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter (Image via SaycheeseDGTL/Twitter)

Jake Jhitt released some singles before his death

Jake Jhitt was known for his singles like B*tch Who. He was supposed to release his first mixtape this year. A few netizens also paid tribute to Jake on a Reddit thread, writing that he reportedly finished graduation this year.

Jordan Thrilla reported that artist Foulout Sosa was believed to be involved in Jhitt's murder. On his Instagram account, Sosa shared a few posts that have since been deleted, in which he was holding a gun and wearing a ski mask.

"Somebody wake Jake Jhitt Up," he wrote.

It was followed by two more posts. The second one featured the words "bully down," while the third one stated, "If you not smoking that JakeJhitt pack you is a loser."

Before Jake, several other rappers had been the target of gun violence, leading to their deaths. In February 2023, rapper AKA was shot dead by two people when he was preparing for a performance at the Yugo nightclub. AKA's friend, Tebello Motsoane, was also shot dead in the incident.

Another rapper, Pacho El Antifeka, was the victim of a similar incident in June of this year. The incident happened inside the Plaza Tropical shopping center.