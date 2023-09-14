Did they burn Naira Marley's house? Viral TikTok video explored as Nigerian singer faces mass backlash in wake of Mohbad's death

Nigerian music executive Naira Marley's house was burned down following the death of his former client Mohbad's death. A TikTok video of the same has gone viral across social media platforms. Ardent fans of the musician are accusing the label boss of playing a role in the rapper’s death. Marley had not addressed the same at the time of writing this article.

For those unversed, Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba passed away on 12 September 2023. The exact cause of death was not made public at the time of writing this article. However, a leaked text message claimed that the singer died after consuming “juju.”

On 14 September, a TikTok video of Marley’s house getting burned down went viral online. This comes after rumors of him playing a role in Aloba’s departure from the record label Marlian Records spread like wildfire. News outlets claimed that Marley relentlessly attacked the Peace singer, which led to the singer leaving the organization.

In the viral video, one can see people rioting allegedly in front of Marley’s residence. At one point a person from the inside of the house can be seen trying to close a door as others attempt to pull it open. People can be heard restlessly questioning Marley as to why he killed Aloba.

The clip proceeds to show large fumes of smoke and fire. Despite netizens claiming that the residence which burned down belonged to Marley, no official sources have confirmed the same.

Facebook user Zamani’s Blog also claimed that Marley was receiving threats to leave Nigeria.

What happened between Mohbad and Naira Marley revealed as latter receives online backlash

The duo’s relationship has been severed since October 2022. Aloba ended his contract from Marley’s record label leaving many shocked.

Naira Marley launched his own record company during the Marlian Fest in December 2019 at the Lagos State. He revealed that he had signed four artists to his company including Cblack, Mohbad, Fabian Blu and Zinoleesky.

However, things went haywire between Mohbad and Marley three years later. The former’s attorneys sent a legal letter to the latter’s record company saying that they were terminating his contract. They accused the organization of assault and battery against Mohbad.

They also claimed that the music executive failed to pay advances and royalties to Aloba ever since 2019.

Speaking about their split, Aloba said on the Big Friday Show:

“Doing my own thing. I’m happy being all by myself because that’s what I wanted ever since. It’s been more difficult, normal because nothing good comes easy… there’s nothing that has made me consider going back to Marlian Music… between Naira Marley and I, it’s “hi, hi” from far, you know?”

According to The Nation, Marley received immense backlash online from netizens. A few comments reportedly read:

“Is Naira Marley responsible for Mohbad death according to their last incident???”

“Mohbad dead at 27 just when he is about to reach his peak. He once accused his Former Label boss Naira Marley to be held responsible if he died.”

Another netizen claimed Aloba pointed fingers at Marley while explaining who would be held responsible if he passed away.

Meanwhile, it was announced that Aloba had been buried in Ikorodu after Islamic rites were conducted. Vanguard reported that singer Davido sent Aloba’s father N2 million to cover funeral expenses.