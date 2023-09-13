What happened to Mohbad? Otitis and Juju claim explored as Nigerian singer dies aged 27 

Nigerian rapper, singer and songwriter Mohbad has passed away at the young age of 27. His death was confirmed by YBNL singer Olamide and his official Instagram page. Although the official cause of death had not been announced at the time of writing this article, sources claimed that harmful substances were involved in the unexpected death.

The musician's real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba. He is best know for his hit tracks including Peace, Pariwo, KPK and Komajesun amongst others. An official statement on his Instagram account where he had amassed nearly two million followers read:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Promise Oladimeji Aloba PK/A Mohbad (Imole) today; the 12 of September 2023. Mohbad was Light until the very end, and as we mourn the loss of the brightness he carried, the family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. Imole is finally at Peace.”

YBNL music executive Olamide also took to Twitter and seemingly confirmed the musician’s passing by tweeted- “Damn" along with the musician's name and a heartbreak emoji.

What happened to Mohbad? Netizens flood social media with tributary messages

According to Punch, an old video of Bella Schmurda claiming that the singer was battling mental health issues resurfaced online at the time of his death. The former also claimed that the rapper attempted suicide earlier this year after having issues in the music industry. According to Pulse, Schmurda claimed that the rapper’s girlfriend approached him and others in distress and claimed that Aloba was trying to take his life.

New Telegraph claimed that leaked messages revealed that the singer lost his life after being “hit with juju” in a Ikorodu, Lagos state show. In a shocking text message allegedly about Aloba, an unidentified person says:

“The person that called me said they hit him with juju in at the show in Ikorodu”

According to Britannica, juju refers to substances that are infused with “magical power.” The substance is often used to heal physical and spiritual ailments but it can also be used for nefarious purposes.

Pulse also claimed that Aloba was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries however, he “reportedly passed out and did not wake up after.”

Reports also claim that the singer died from a middle ear infection called Otitis. This causes immense redness, swelling and also excess fluid in one's eardrum. According to Mayo Clinic, this is caused by bacteria and viruses.

As mentioned prior, no official sources have confirmed how the singer dies.

Nonetheless, fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved rapper. A few comments online read:

Netizens mourn the loss of the talented artist (Image via iammohbad/Instagram)

The singer was signed to Marlian Records but departed from the same in 2022. He exited from the same after being relentlessly attacked allegedly by the company’s owner Naira Marley as per his attorney.