What did Davido do? Muslim video controversy explained as Nigerian music star comes under fire

American-Nigerian singer Davido was slammed online after he released a promotional video of his signee, Logos Olori’s new song Jaye Lo which is deemed insulting to Muslims. The 45-second viral clip of the forthcoming music video sparked an online controversy after several Muslims found it disrespectful and offensive to their faith.

In the video, it seemed like a group of men were praying, but suddenly, they started dancing and singing, which many Muslims saw as a mix of religious rituals and entertainment. Many Muslims were upset by seeing guys praying and dancing in front of a mosque. They thought it was disrespectful and went too far.

The release of the video has ignited a wave of both outrage and controversy, polarizing the artist's fan base and those who strongly object to the inclusion of religious themes and imagery within his music video.

Former Nigerian president Muhammad Buhari’s Digital Communications Aide Bashir Ahmad took to his Twitter handle to point out why every Muslim finds Davido's music video "absolutely disrespectful, hurtful and offensive."

Bashir Ahmad @BashirAhmaad twitter.com/davido/status/… There are many reasons why every Muslim finds this content absolutely disrespectful, hurtful and offensive @davido. I assume you all know that we Muslims don't mix our religion with jokes in any way, especially Salah (prayer), which is sacred and the second of the five pillars of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

"I assume you all know that we Muslims don't mix our religion with jokes in any way, especially Salah (prayer), which is sacred and the second of the five pillars of Islam."

Davido's manager apologized over the controversial video

Not just Bashir Ahmad, but Davido's signee's new music video Jaye Lo was also condemned by several other Muslim people who think that it disrespected their religion.

Even though Davido's fans and supporters tried to defend him, the Muslim community kept calling for the video to be taken down so it wouldn't offend anyone else. In response to the criticism, Davido removed the controversial video.

A viral video of the 30-year-old singers' posters being burnt and teared apart also went viral amidst the backlash.

$ULTAN☠️ @Sarki_sultan

It takes nothing to say “I am sorry” Davido should apologize let end this.It takes nothing to say “I am sorry” pic.twitter.com/exasKW4hSV

Nobel prize-winning author Wole Soyinka also defended Davido's music video, stating he should not apologize for it. As per BBC, he said:

"I have not seen the clip, but I insist on the right of the artiste to deploy dance in a religious setting as a fundamental given."

After the singer's signee's music video, Jaye Lo, faced immense backlash online, the singer's manager, Israel DMW, took to his Instagram story to apologize on his behalf.

Defending him, Israel said that the video was only for entertainment purposes and was misunderstood by the people. As per Daily Post, he said:

“Let me specially apologise to my Muslims brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies. It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”

As of writing, neither Davido nor his signee Logos Olori have commented on the backlash or released an official apology for the video.

Born on November 21, 1992, David Adedeji Adeleke is a native of Atlanta, Georgia. He was raised in Lagos, Nigeria, and is considered one of the most prominent musicians in the country.

He went to the British International School in Lagos, and at the age of 16, he went back to the U.S. to study business administration at Oakwood University in Alabama. He quit school to make singing his full-time job. He moved to Lagos, Nigeria, and released his first song, Back When, in 2011.

Between 2013 and 2017, numerous singles such as Aye, Pere, and Gobe, were released, featuring collaborations with prominent rappers such as Meek Mill and Young Thug.