WATCH: Video of Meek Mill fighting wild crowd in Ghana goes viral amid phone robbery drama

Rapper Meek Mill recently visited Ghana for the Afro Nation music festival. But it seems like his trip has been far from a smooth ride, as a video of him getting mobbed in Ghana has surfaced online.

The video, which has since gone viral, featured an irritated Mill and his security guards trying to make their way out of the audience. They eventually managed to leave the spot on their dirt bikes.

Mill shared the video on his Instagram and wrote:

“They roughed me tf upppppp but the love overpowered it … almost went from dreams to nightmares quick. Lol.”

The Afro Nation music festival was held from December 29 to December 30. Guests for the event included some famous faces like Davido, P-Square, Rema, Dadju, Adekunle Gold, and others.

Meek Mill’s phone stolen at Afro Nation music festival

Meek Mill's phone was stolen while he was trying to find his way out of the crowd (Image via Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Meek Mill’s confrontation with the crowd at the Afro Nation music festival was not the end of his problems. He disclosed on his Instagram story that his phone was stolen. He stated:

“They pick pocketed me for my phoneeeeee S MH….Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!”

Ghana Police Service recently revealed in a Facebook post that they arrested a suspect on charges of stealing Meek Mill’s phone. They disclosed the identity of the suspect as Nuhu Sale, also known as Ababaawa, and stated that he was arrested on December 30 while he was hiding in Accra.

The police officers mentioned that Nuhu is currently under police custody and they have already retrieved the phone that was stolen. The post included two pictures that also featured the suspect, whose face was blurred, followed by a photo of the phone.

Afro Nation music festival ends prematurely for safety issues

The Afro Nation music festival was scheduled to end in Accra, but the organizers decided to end it on the night of December 30 due to safety concerns.

Several artists like KiDi, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Gyakie, and others performed at the event. Nigerian stars Asake and Rema, alongside rapper Skepta, were supposed to end the event with their performances but could not do so.

The organizers disclosed that they decided to end the event after security at the gates failed to control the crowd and most of them were attempting to enter the location without tickets.

Following Dadju’s performance, one of the representatives announced that they won’t continue the event due to circumstances beyond their control. One member of the audience said that she was unhappy with the cancelation of the event and that she was disappointed since the other artists did not come.

Journalist Gameli Hamelo said that it was the correct decision to end the show since continuing it would have compromised the safety of the guests and artists.

