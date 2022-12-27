What did Q Money do? Sentence explored as latest prison photo of Cleveland rapper surfaces online

Well-known rapper Q Money's prison picture featuring him in a white T-shirt recently went viral on social media. He was found guilty of murdering his then-best friend, Calvin Alexander Chappell, in 2019.

The incident happened inside a house in Decatur, Georgia. Q was arrested that month, and the legal trial also started around the same time. Multiple charges linked to murder and weapon possession were eventually imposed on Q.

Q Money shot Calvin Alexander Chappell multiple times

According to the DeKalb County District Attorney's office, Q Money later accepted the charges for murdering Calvin Alexander Chappell and turned himself in.

He was accused of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, firearm possession by a convicted felon, and firearm possession during the commission of a felony.

The night before the shooting, Chappell, along with Q Money and a few others, had been to a club, from where they eventually returned to Chappell's cousin's house, which is where the incident took place. The whole thing was captured on CCTV camera, and investigations later revealed that Q had also requested a friend to erase the footage.

Chappell died from being shot in the head multiple times. Eyewitnesses said that the incident happened in the living room where Q was also present. Chappell and his cousin had been staying together at the house for some time.

Q shot Chappell in front of a roommate who immediately rushed to call Chappell's cousin. Q was eventually thrown out of the house, while the remaining people closed themselves inside. When the cops arrived, they found Chappell with multiple gunshot wounds.

Two days after the murder, Q was arrested, although his family claimed that the incident happened while he was trying to defend himself. They said that Q never had any bad feelings for anyone and they were unhappy with how the news was being shown everywhere.

After being found guilty, Q shared a statement on social media, saying that people must listen to what he has to say. The rapper claimed that the evidence was intentionally created on the spot to make him the culprit. However, the motive behind the murder is still under investigation.

Q Money is popular for his mixtape and collaborations

Born on December 5, 1995, Q Money finished his graduation from Euclid High School. He trained himself in piano and later joined his school band.

Although he developed an interest in rapping, his involvement in drug trafficking created several problems for him. He was heavily influenced by artists like Gucci Mane, Lil Wayne, YFN Lucci, and more.

The 27-year-old released his first single, Work, in 2017. He then gained recognition for his 2018 mixtape, Neva Had Sh*t. His net worth is estimated to be around $250,000.

