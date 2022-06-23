Who is Liza Mundy? All about Bill Nye's wife as 'The Science Guy' gets married to best-selling journalist

People revealed on Wednesday that mechanical engineer and television presenter, Bill Nye, tied the knot with journalist and author Liza Mundy. The couple got married in a ceremony at the Castle Building’s Haupt Garden in Washington D.C.’s Smithsonian Institute last month.

Danielle Alberti @DanielleAlberti Bill Nye and Liza Mundy getting married at the Smithsonian Castle, photographed by Pete Souza. It's just so much of everything. Bill Nye and Liza Mundy getting married at the Smithsonian Castle, photographed by Pete Souza. It's just so much of everything. https://t.co/uLZOhCKPoJ

Phoebe Brooke @PhoebeBuras Science ruuuuules🧪

Bill Nye the Science Guy got married to author and journalist Liza Mundy, according to Science ruuuuules🧪Bill Nye the Science Guy got married to author and journalist Liza Mundy, according to @theknot 💥Science ruuuuules🧪Bill Nye the Science Guy got married to author and journalist Liza Mundy, according to @theknot!

The event was attended by the bride’s daughter Anna, Bill’s brother Darby and best friend, Brian. The pair also danced to What a Wonderful World. Mundy was seen in a sleeveless satin gown with a mermaid necklace, and Nye chose a black tuxedo and cufflinks from his father for the occasion.

Everything known about Bill Nye’s wife

Liza Mundy is a well-known journalist and author. She gained recognition for her book titled Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.

The book focuses on those women who worked and contributed together during World War II. It received decent feedback and sold more than 200,000 copies. It was later translated into several languages.

She is also famous as the author of Michelle: A Biography, the story of the former First Lady, Michelle Obama. She also wrote The Richer Sex, which spoke about what led to women’s increasing economic power.

Mundy has appeared on various TV shows like The Colbert Report, The Today Show, Good Morning America, CBS This Morning, and others. She is a senior fellow of New America and has received fellowships from the Japan Society, Marine Biological Laboratory, and Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

Bill Nye and Liza Mundy’s relationship timeline

Mundy and Nye were first linked when Mundy mentioned Nye's mother in her book (Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Bill Nye and Liza Mundy first met when the latter wrote about his mother, Jacqueline Jenkins-Nye, in her critically acclaimed book, Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers of World War II.

The pair started a conversation via email, and this is where their relationship began. Liza is a resident of Arlington, Virginia.

Nye was previously married to musician Blair Tindall in February 2006, but their marriage license was considered invalid in seven weeks. Bill later acquired a restraining order against Blair in 2007 when she stole items from his house. Tindall reportedly violated the order and was sued by Nye for $57,000 in attorney’s fees.

Bill is mainly known as the presenter of the science education program Bill Nye the Science Guy. The show was a big hit among the audience and won several accolades.

Nye has also appeared in other TV shows like Dancing with the Stars and The Big Bang Theory. He has also gained recognition for his appearance on the Netflix show Bill Nye Saves the World.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far