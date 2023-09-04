What happened to Lefty SM? Real name and all about the rapper in wake of his tragic death at 31

Popular Mexican rapper Juan Carlos Sauceda, popularly known as Lefty SM, was recently shot dead in Zapopan, Mexico. The devastating news came on Sunday, September 3, 2023, and was confirmed by his record label, Alzada Records. Stating the same on Instagram, the label said:

“Dear Alzada friends and family, with profound sadness we’re informing you about the death of our brother, Lefty SM, Juan Carlos Sauceda. Our love and prayers are with his wife María Isabel and their two daughters.”

As per reports, the shooting happened just outside the artist’s home. The artist’s representative announced how the 31-year-old rapper was shot twice and died on his way to the hospital. Furthermore, the reason for his murder and who shot him have not yet been revealed by the authorities.

Moreover, the authorities have also not commented on whether they have arrested the shooter. However, the State Attorney General’s office has claimed that police are investigating the matter.

Euro ES Euro has also stated that Lefty SM’s partner, Eza Mary was with him when he was shot. Hence, Mary is also being interrogated as part of the investigation.

Lefty SM was a well-known musician, songwriter, and rapper, and was signed by the label Alzada Records. Furthermore, he had just released the music video for his song Mostaza, on July 20, 2023. The video has already gotten more than a million views in a month.

Born in 1992, Lefty SM has a net worth of more than $500,000

Lefty SM was a well-known rapper and artist, and after news of him getting shot made the rounds on the internet, netizens were devastated. Born in April 1992, he was brought up in San Luis Rio Colorado, Mexico, and started his career as a musician early.

He is well-known for his songs like Por Mi Mexico, Ahora Resulta and Cuidate. Furthermore, he started off his career by posting a few songs on YouTube and rose to fame in 2017, when he collaborated with rapper Santa Fe Klan and released the song, Good and Bad.

In 2019, he also released his album, Paper Plane, which also received a lot of love for the songs Duele, Al Fin, and Veneno.

Apart from singing, he also owns a chain of barbershops, 50°Grados Barber Shop. Hence, all of his ventures and the fortune he makes through his singing have contributed to his net worth of more than $500,000.

At the moment, the family has not responded to the shocking news. However, the representatives claim that friends and family are grief-stricken, and are not able to process the huge loss.