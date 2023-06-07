Was Susan Lorincz arrested? Ajike AJ Owens' shooter's charges revealed as netizens continue to rally for justice 

The killer of Florida woman Ajike AJ Owens was finally arrested by the police on Tuesday night, as reported by CBS News. The incident occurred a few days back when Susan Lorincz, the 58-year-old neighbor of AJ Owens, shot and killed her after the two had a verbal spat over the latter's kids playing in the yard.

As per authorities, Susan has been arrested and is currently in the Marion County Jail. CBS reported that authorities have charged her with manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery, and assault. The entire fiasco happened on June 2, 2023, when Ajike AJ Owens went to Susan’s house to collect her son’s iPad, which had been taken by the latter, as per Guardian.

BREAKING: The unidentified 58-year-old white woman connected to the shooting death of Ajike "AJ" Owens has been arrested. #JusticeForAJ

Witnesses reported that Susan shot Ajike AJ Owens in front of her kids and even passed racial comments on the family. According to law enforcement officials, Lorincz discharged a single round through her front door, striking Owens in the chest. Owens subsequently succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Sheriff Woods stated that Lorincz's son was present during the incident, which is why deputies are also pressing the culpable negligence charge.

“Made claims that her life was being threatened”: Sheriff Woods sheds light on the Ajike AJ Owens murder case

The residents of Florida rallied together to seek justice for Ajike AJ Owens, demanding the arrest of the neighbor who shot her.

Florida: The 58-year-old White woman who shot and killed her Black neighbor, AJ Owens, is Susan Lorincz.



Ms. Owens knocked on her door to discuss an incident between her children and her neighbor when she was shot through the door.

With many social media users earlier accusing the police of not taking any stringent actions, Sheriff Woods recently shed more light on the case and said:

"The whole time, we had only one side of the story. We know that she shot through the door, of course. On her side of the story, she made claims that her life was being threatened.”

The Sheriff also claimed that authorities had been informed by the residents and witnesses that prior to the shooting, Susan was heard arguing and talking rudely to Owen’s kids. The witnesses alleged that Susan also threw a rollerblade skate on one of the kids.

When the kid and his 12-year-old brother approached Lorincz after the incident, she opened the door and swung an umbrella at them, as stated by the sheriff's office.

This is the woman that killed AJ Owens that everyone keeps trying to hide

As per authorities, Lorincz stated that the reason behind her anger was the kids regularly playing in the nearby field, which was close to her residence. At the same time, official records indicate that 911 had been contacted multiple times since 2021 regarding incidents involving Lorincz and Ajike AJ Owens.

On two occasions, in February 2022 and April 2023, Lorincz dialed 911 due to her issues with Owens' dog being on her property. Months later, she made another call to report Owens allegedly tampering with her mailbox.

However, the Sheriff also stated his disappointment as he felt that the two ladies involved in the spat could have called 911, and that could have saved Owens.

