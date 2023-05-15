Where did Scott Baio move to in Florida? All about the Happy Day star's residence after leaving California

Over a week after announcing his decision to leave California, Happy Days star Scott Baio has shifted to Manatee County in Florida along with his wife, Renee Sloan-Baio. The pair are already the owners of a condo at the place and are currently residing there.

In an interview with the Herald-Tribune, Renee said she chose the spot by herself for a few reasons. She stated:

"It's close to Anna Maria Island, Siesta Key, and I love the small town feel and values of Manatee County and I support mom-and-pop businesses and would like to keep them thriving."

Renee Baio @MrsScottBaio Gonna rethink having an attic for the Florida home. So much work and backbreaking as I can’t stand up all the way due to the height. Heights don’t scare me though. ⁦ @ScottBaio Gonna rethink having an attic for the Florida home. So much work and backbreaking as I can’t stand up all the way due to the height. Heights don’t scare me though. ⁦@ScottBaio⁩ https://t.co/w8ojx7XeBe

On May 3, Scott Baio revealed that he would leave California. Later, he spoke to Jesse Watters of Fox News and confirmed he would move to Florida. He further stated that he had been residing in California for a long time alongside his friends and family members, which is why he never wanted to leave the place but is doing it as he has no other option.

Scott Baio left California after 45 years over crime and homeless crisis

Scott Baio revealed that he is leaving California for several issues (Image via Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

On May 3, 2023, Scott Baio announced his decision to leave California via Twitter, where he wrote that he is finally leaving the place after living for 45 years. He even spoke about the data on homelessness inside the state and shared a tweet that stated:

"This brings down property value. Also no consequences for crime that is rampant, making things higher in price and it's just not a safe place anymore. #ImFree"

Baio was residing in Westchester County Estates, spread over around 6,300 sq. ft. of land. Located at the Woodland Hills, the house has a big ceiling, stone floors, a curved staircase, a dining room, a home office, a pool, a spa, and other basic and important facilities.

Scott Baio @ScottBaio After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California.



“The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” After 45 years, I’m making my way to finally “exit stage right” from California. “The most recent survey conducted by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority found approximately 69,000 people experiencing homelessness in L.A. County and 41,000 in the city in 2022.” https://t.co/fBCeNyhhhx

Baio brought the Woodland Hills property in 1995 for $1.8 million. Before his announcement to leave California, he listed the house for sale in March 2023 for $3.85 million.

Renee, on the other hand, posted a tweet where she said that the reason for shifting to Florida was because she was feeling unsafe. She said that there was a shortage of cops at the place.

"I highly doubt they will stroke your ego with a police escort! I've been in a store with active shooter(s), so tell me how safe LA is!"

Scott is not the only celebrity to have left California. The list also includes names like Mark Wahlberg and Jim Carrey. New York Post reported that the price of houses and increased crime and pollution are some of the major reasons for people to leave the city.

Scott Baio is known for his appearance as Chachi Arcola

Scott Baio played the role of Chachi Arcola in 130 episodes of the ABC sitcom, Happy Days. He reprised his role in 17 episodes of the spin-off series Joanie Loves Chachi.

He has been featured in films like Foxes, Zapped!, A Wedding for Bella, Cursed and more. He has also appeared in several TV shows, including The Love Boat, Goodtime Girls, The Fall Guy, Can't Hurry Love, See Dad Run, and others.

Poll : 0 votes