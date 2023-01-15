WATCH: Video shows Britney Spears having possible manic episode at LA restaurant

American singer Britney Spears was caught on camera allegedly creating a scene during a dinner date with her husband, Sam Asghari.

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old star arrived at Woodland Hills' Joey on January 13 with Asghari and a bodyguard and had an upsetting mental episode not soon after.

Yuvraj Singh Mann @yuvnique



Pop singer Britney Spears creates a ruckus with husband watching in JOEY restaurant in LA.



#BritneySpears #LosAngeles Flash:Pop singer Britney Spears creates a ruckus with husband watching in JOEY restaurant in LA. Flash: Pop singer Britney Spears creates a ruckus with husband watching in JOEY restaurant in LA. #BritneySpears #LosAngeles https://t.co/iobphqnMru

Reportedly, after Spears and Asghari arrived, patrons sitting around recognized her, took out their phones, and started shooting unauthorized pictures and videos.

Eyewitnesses told the outlet that Britney Spears "got pissed," and things went downhill from there on.

Britney Spears stormed out of the restaurant after being triggered by patrons

actress divaa @thedailynews123

#BritneySpears #JusticeForBritney Britney goes out to a restaurant and everyone in the restaurant pulls out their phones and records her and Britney gets upset about this and somehow it becomes she is having a manic episode? Like come on now TMZ Britney goes out to a restaurant and everyone in the restaurant pulls out their phones and records her and Britney gets upset about this and somehow it becomes she is having a manic episode? Like come on now TMZ#BritneySpears #JusticeForBritney https://t.co/9Ey3Zqot78

The footage obtained by TMZ shows Britney Spears being aware of other restaurant customers filming her and trying to cover her face with a menu to shield herself from the prying eyes.

Eyewitnesses informed the outlet that Spears had become "manic" and started yelling and "talking gibberish" in unrecognizable speech. Her husband, Sam Asghari, got "visibly upset" and stormed out of the restaurant, leaving the I Wanna Go singer alone.

Spears also left the venue a few minutes later with her bodyguard, who returned to pay the bill.

As per Very Well Mind, a manic episode is defined as a "sustained period" of irritable mood, racing thoughts, intense energy, and other extremely exaggerated behaviors. Moreover, some people may experience psychosis, hallucinations, and delusions during such instances.

Britney was in conservatorship under her father for 13 years

Britney Spears' recent lash-out comes after she revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The Toxic singer was in a 13-year conservatorship under her father, Jamie, where she was put on medications against her will. He had control over her personal and professional life.

She was put in a conservatorship in 2007 after she infamously shaved her head and attacked a car with an umbrella.

After a high-profile court battle, the conservatorship ended in November 2021, when the singer revealed Jamie controlled all aspects of her life, including her contraception.

While speaking with the Daily Mail in an interview, Jamie Spears stated why the conservatorship was necessary for the singer.

“Not everybody’s going to agree with me. It’s been one hell of a time. But I love my daughter with all my heart and soul. Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t.”

He also stated that the conservatorship protected her kids, Jayden and Sean, and that there were family moments during the same.

“We could take the kids to Europe. They didn’t miss time with their mother. They didn’t miss time with their father. Not many people knew that. The main purpose was to get Britney back with her kids in a comfortable relationship. We did everything in the world with them.”

As of writing, Spears has not addressed the restaurant incident on her social media handle.

Poll : 0 votes