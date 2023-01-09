“It was hard being my sister?”: Britney Spears responds as Jamie Lynn Spears opens up about living in pop star’s shadow

Pop superstar Britney Spears recently slammed her baby sister Jamie Lynn on social media, calling her out for her complaints about having a famous older sister.

The duo have been publicly battling for bragging rights on who had a more difficult upbringing, with the older Spears just coming out of her 14 year long conservatorship and the younger Spears claiming to live in her pop star sister's shadow.

A screencap of the now deleted post (Image via Instagram/Britney Spears)

In a now deleted post, the Baby One More Time singer hashed out details on the way her sister and her family were living their best lives as she was wasting away in a conservatorship that was controlled by none other than her father. She prefaced the statement by saying:

“Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???”

More details of Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears' feud explored

Pop sensation Britney Spears reignited the feud with her younger sister by taking to her Instagram to call the latter out publicly in front of her 41 million followers. The tension surfaced after Jamie Lynn went on national television to explain that her life growing up was not easy.

Jamie Lynn in her tell all episode on FOX's new reality show (Image via Getty/Pete Dadds)

Jamie Lynn stated on FOX's new reality series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test - a show she is a contestant on - that she struggles with self-esteem issues because she had to grow up living under her very popular older sister's shadow.

The 41-year-old Toxic singer called her baby sister out by explaining how her loved ones were treated to spa days and champagne while she was barred from enjoying simple pleasures such as coffee as she tirelessly performed in her lengthy Las Vegas residency.

"Well this was my spa plan at Vegas as my childhood friends had their heads held high with a seat for toes and nails and a bottle of champagne for each one of them while I STOOD AT THE DOOR not allowed to go in."

Jamie Lynn and Britney Spears have had a rocky relationship off late (Image via Getty/Jeff Kravitz)

Britney Spears then claimed that she suffered nerve damage during her controversial conservatorship that controlled all her medical, financial, and personal affairs for nearly 14 years, the tenets of which were created and meted out by her now estranged father, Jamie Spears.

The restrictive legal arrangement started in 2008 and finally ended in November 2021. She stated:

"Pssss here are pics of what nerve damage can do... which I have right side of my body and goes numb every night !!! Not a victim story or crying about it because I was never a big deal."

The sister duo have had very public feuds previously as well (Image via Getty/Unknown)

Britney Spears ended her powerful message by explaining how she lost over 15 years of her life as a performer under her family's name. She aimed the last bit of her message directly at her sister by writing:

“It honestly blows my mind the hardships you say you have had with having me as your sister. I’m sorry you feel that way but don’t ever poke at my broken foot in a kitchen telling me to go to the doctor because my foot infection might infect your royal children!!!”

The recent rant comes weeks after Jamie Lynn commented on her struggles with self-esteem on Fox's reality show. The pair's already rocky relationship has taken a turn for the worse since the release of Jamie Lynn's memoir Things I Should Have Said, which was released in January 2022.

