“She can never do wrong”: Netizens support Selena Gomez after Britney Spears throws shade at former's 2016 AMAs speech

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram account to talk about hypocrisy. Though she didn't name anyone in particular, fans think Selena Gomez could be the target.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Toxic singer posted a picture of herself in a striking red bikini and addressed the topic of "flaunting" one's body in the caption. She talked about how some women have "the nerve" to stand against showing off their bodies on social media.

Though she did not take any names, fans speculated that the post aimed to take a dig at pop sensation Selena Gomez, and they were not happy. One user, @Sn0wdrope, likened Gomez to Princess Diana and claimed that no one was on Britney's side. She said:

k @sn0wdrope No one is on britney’s side literally NO ONE, selena’s truly princess diana omg she can never do wrong in people’s eyes No one is on britney’s side literally NO ONE, selena’s truly princess diana omg she can never do wrong in people’s eyes https://t.co/mbbUbz43VM

Fans take Selena Gomez's side after Spears' apparent dig

The Rare Beauty founder has always been a fan favorite, and back in 2016, she was even the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Now with over 353 million followers, she stands fourth on that list. She has been using her social media presence to influence and raise awareness about mental health.

From sharing her struggles with lupus to being vulnerable about her relationship with Justin Beiber, fans have grown to love the Disney star and have further proved it by standing up for her after Britney Spears seemingly took a dig at her.

Selenators (Selena Gomez fan club) have taken to Twitter to slam the Criminal singer by claiming that Gomez does not deserve any shade. They further claim that the former has been supportive of the latter through her conservatorship and even attended her wedding to Sam Asghari.

They think Spears took Selena Gomez's speech out of context and misunderstood the crux of it, saying that she was not shaming anyone for showing their bodies but rather encouraging them to seek out something deeper within.

Though Spears has been diagnosed with certain mental health problems, Selenators think that that's no reason to attack someone unprovoked. This is how some of Selena's fans reacted:

Chromatica IV @MajinBuussy @PopCrave Britney go take your meds. You getting annoying now, Selena didn’t shame women who show their bodies she said that for the people who feel they aren’t of enough value to know that it’s the content of their character that makes them beautful, NOT what they look or are shaped like. @PopCrave Britney go take your meds. You getting annoying now, Selena didn’t shame women who show their bodies she said that for the people who feel they aren’t of enough value to know that it’s the content of their character that makes them beautful, NOT what they look or are shaped like.

'مارـيز @almarieez This tweet is muted. Britney stans clearly won’t admit she’s wrong for this. She took Selena’s highly-praised speech out of context and ignored the whole purpose of it. Even a 5 years old can tell that she meant Inner beauty is way more important than outer beauty to her. This tweet is muted. Britney stans clearly won’t admit she’s wrong for this. She took Selena’s highly-praised speech out of context and ignored the whole purpose of it. Even a 5 years old can tell that she meant Inner beauty is way more important than outer beauty to her. https://t.co/XPB0C6OrLB

Sara (fan account) @SeIenaxriri Selena has done nothing but show love to Britney and even attended her wedding, I don't understand why Britney has a one sided beef with her all of a sudden Selena has done nothing but show love to Britney and even attended her wedding, I don't understand why Britney has a one sided beef with her all of a sudden

diego @theegomez britney has body shammed tina & her backup dancers, been creepy towards selena, and has been hella weird on ig yet no one holds her accountable bcus she plays the victim card over and over. britney has body shammed tina & her backup dancers, been creepy towards selena, and has been hella weird on ig yet no one holds her accountable bcus she plays the victim card over and over.

Sara (fan account) @SeIenaxriri One day Britney loves Selena the next day she's attacking her on Instagram & on top of that Selena's name stays in her mouth can that woman stop speaking on her completely One day Britney loves Selena the next day she's attacking her on Instagram & on top of that Selena's name stays in her mouth can that woman stop speaking on her completely

‏ً @remixrare britney is so weird like??? selena has done nothing but support and defend her for the last decade. mentally deranged. britney is so weird like??? selena has done nothing but support and defend her for the last decade. mentally deranged.

carolina 🦋 (Taylor's Version) 🇵🇸 @elbafuenmayor I don't know what happened between Britney and Selena. But whatever it is, Selena has never said anything bad about Brit online. She's only been supportive and especially loving after everything about Britney's conservatorship was revealed. I don't know what happened between Britney and Selena. But whatever it is, Selena has never said anything bad about Brit online. She's only been supportive and especially loving after everything about Britney's conservatorship was revealed.

🦋 @sslsrare Now I’m so fed up with Britney i don’t CARE if any of you still want to let her attacks and shade towards Selena UNPROVOKED slide but I’m done tolerating this woman’s bitterness. Idc how big you are in the industry and you chose to hate on Selena out of everyone it’s on YOU Now I’m so fed up with Britney i don’t CARE if any of you still want to let her attacks and shade towards Selena UNPROVOKED slide but I’m done tolerating this woman’s bitterness. Idc how big you are in the industry and you chose to hate on Selena out of everyone it’s on YOU

Britney Spears' post explained

Britney Spears took a firm stand in her Instagram post. She believes that women have the right to flaunt their bodies if they want to, and they shouldn't be shamed for it.

She said:

"Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram ???!!!!!"

She went on to talk about how women who shame others for showing off their bodies are the same ones who spend "big budgets" on creating "suggestive" music videos.

Fans speculated that she was talking about Selena Gomez. In an acceptance speech at the 2016 AMAs, Gomez spoke on body image and how the internet is no place to seek validation. She ended the speech by saying that "broken people don't have to stay broken."

Gomez delivers a speech on body acceptance (image via Getty Images/Kevin Winter)

The "big budget music video" referenced in Spears' caption was speculated to be the video of Ice-cream by the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in collaboration with Selena Gomez, where she is seen in a red and white striped bikini eating 'homemade ice cream.'

The post came as a shock to fans as Selena was seen attending Britney's intimate wedding to Sam Asghari just a few months ago. Britney has since replaced the caption with her signature red rose emoji.

