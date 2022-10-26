“She can never do wrong”: Netizens support Selena Gomez after Britney Spears throws shade at former's 2016 AMAs speech

Britney Spears recently took to her Instagram account to talk about hypocrisy. Though she didn't name anyone in particular, fans think Selena Gomez could be the target.
On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Toxic singer posted a picture of herself in a striking red bikini and addressed the topic of "flaunting" one's body in the caption. She talked about how some women have "the nerve" to stand against showing off their bodies on social media.
Though she did not take any names, fans speculated that the post aimed to take a dig at pop sensation Selena Gomez, and they were not happy. One user, @Sn0wdrope, likened Gomez to Princess Diana and claimed that no one was on Britney's side. She said:
Fans take Selena Gomez's side after Spears' apparent dig
The Rare Beauty founder has always been a fan favorite, and back in 2016, she was even the most followed celebrity on Instagram. Now with over 353 million followers, she stands fourth on that list. She has been using her social media presence to influence and raise awareness about mental health.
From sharing her struggles with lupus to being vulnerable about her relationship with Justin Beiber, fans have grown to love the Disney star and have further proved it by standing up for her after Britney Spears seemingly took a dig at her.
Selenators (Selena Gomez fan club) have taken to Twitter to slam the Criminal singer by claiming that Gomez does not deserve any shade. They further claim that the former has been supportive of the latter through her conservatorship and even attended her wedding to Sam Asghari.
They think Spears took Selena Gomez's speech out of context and misunderstood the crux of it, saying that she was not shaming anyone for showing their bodies but rather encouraging them to seek out something deeper within.
Though Spears has been diagnosed with certain mental health problems, Selenators think that that's no reason to attack someone unprovoked. This is how some of Selena's fans reacted:
Britney Spears' post explained
Britney Spears took a firm stand in her Instagram post. She believes that women have the right to flaunt their bodies if they want to, and they shouldn't be shamed for it.
She said:
"Don’t you just love the nerve of women who stand firmly getting awards and speak on their beliefs about not showing their bodies on Instagram ???!!!!!"
She went on to talk about how women who shame others for showing off their bodies are the same ones who spend "big budgets" on creating "suggestive" music videos.
Fans speculated that she was talking about Selena Gomez. In an acceptance speech at the 2016 AMAs, Gomez spoke on body image and how the internet is no place to seek validation. She ended the speech by saying that "broken people don't have to stay broken."
The "big budget music video" referenced in Spears' caption was speculated to be the video of Ice-cream by the South Korean girl group BLACKPINK in collaboration with Selena Gomez, where she is seen in a red and white striped bikini eating 'homemade ice cream.'
The post came as a shock to fans as Selena was seen attending Britney's intimate wedding to Sam Asghari just a few months ago. Britney has since replaced the caption with her signature red rose emoji.