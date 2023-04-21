What happened to Dan Bongino? Reason behind leaving Fox News explored

Well-known radio show host and author Dan Bongino has decided to exit Fox News. Bongino made the announcement on his podcast The Dan Bongino Show on April 20, 2023. He revealed that he was leaving the network due to some disagreement over a contract extension and that there was no other conspiracy theory. Bongino has been working with the network for nearly ten years.

On his podcast, he said that the network has network let him appear on one last show. He reiterated that there was no major conspiracy and that there was "no acrimony." He noted that they couldn't come to terms on an extension which led to his decision to exit Fox News.

According to Bongino, the exit happened in a very friendly manner. He said that he enjoyed his time on the network and that the network allowed him to do a show titled Unfiltered.

He continued that while he would be doing one last show, he didn't want fans to think that the company had shown him the door. Noting that he was the one who made the decision to leave, he said that it was the best way for him to leave. He even said that he had a great team at Fox News.

Fox News also issued a statement on Bongino's departure and expressed their gratitude towards Bongino for his contributions to the network over the years. The network also wished him the best for his upcoming future collaborations. While Bongino's show Unfiltered with Dan Bongino will air for the last time on April 21, it will be replaced with Lawrence Jones Cross Country.

Dan Bongino has been a host and commentator on several radio shows

Dan Bongino joined Fox News in 2021 (Image via Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Prior to his career as a host and commentator, Dan Bongino was employed at the New York City Police Department. He has worked on radio stations like WMAL-FM and WBAL.

He was also a special agent for the United States Secret Service and an instructor for the Secret Service Training Academy. He was featured on the opinion programs of Fox News and was an occasional host for the Fox News show, Hannity.

He was hired by Fox News in 2021 as a host for a show titled Unfiltered with Dan Bongino. He was the host of another show titled Canceled in the USA. His shows have broken records in terms of the number of listeners and have been able to beat other successful radio shows.

Dan has also been the author of a few books. His first book, Life Inside the Bubble, was published in 2013. This was followed by another book, The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine, in 2016. His third book, Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabalm, was published in 2020.

Bongino has over 4.1 million followers on Twitter with 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

Poll : 0 votes