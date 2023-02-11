Who is Julie Banderas married to? Fox news anchor announces divorce during live show

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had some shocking news in store for her viewers when she was on air as she announced she was getting divorced from her husband Andrew J. Sansone.

Banderas first revealed the news of her separation from Sansone through a tweet in December 2022. While speaking to host Greg Gutfeld on his show, Gutfeld!, Greg asked Julie if she had any plans for Valentine's Week and she replied by stating:

"F**k Valentine's Day. It is stupid, even when I was married, I didn't get sh*t! Well, I am going to get a divorce. I am going to say it right here for the first time. Thank you, everyone. Congratulations are in order! … That is breaking news!"

As she announced the news on air, the profanities spoken by Banderas were muted.

Julie Banderas' husband is a financial advisor

Andrew J. Samsone is currently a financial advisor at Allied Wealth Partners, an individual firm operating from the tri-state area. He pursued his graduation at The State University in New York and acquired a bachelor's degree in Business Management & Economics.

He was previously a board member of the New Jersey-based Habitat for Humanity. He was also one of the co-founders of Tourism Media Services in New York and San Francisco.

Samsone then joined the Hero Media Group as a business consultant and was the owner of Old Rock Media from 2003 to 2014. He was the recipient of the Jack Langdon New Advisor of the Year Award in 2016.

Julie Banderas and Andrew J. Samsone tied the knot on August 29, 2009. The duo welcomed their first daughter Addison Melissa in April 2010 and their second daughter Avery Julie in November 2012. They later also became the parents of a son, Andy Harrison.

Andrew is not a popular personality, and he gained recognition recently following the announcement of Julie getting divorced from him.

Julie Banderas is known for her appearances on Fox News

Julie Banderas came to Fox News as a general-assignment reporter in 2005. At the time, she was the host of Fox Report Weekend.

Banderas is currently a host of various other shows like America's Newsroom, The Faulkner Focus, Outnumbered, and more. She has frequently appeared on shows like The Big Saturday/Sunday Show and Gutfeld!

Banderas was previously employed at WLVI-TV, WHSV-TV, WBRE-TV, WFSB-TV, and WNYW.

