Who is Mark Fleischman? Former Studio 54 owner plans to die by assisted suicide

Former owner of the Studio 54 club, Mark Fleischman, is planning to die by assisted suicide. He revealed to a news outlet on Saturday that he wants to end his life with the assistance of an assisted suicide nonprofit, Dignitas.

Explaining the reasons behind the decision in a conversation with the New York Post, he stated that he is unable to do anything for himself and is now left with the option of suicide. He said,

“I can’t walk, my speech is f**ked up and I can’t do anything for myself. My wife helps me get into bed and I can’t dress or put on my shoes. I am taking a gentle way out. It is the easiest way out for me.”

Everything known about Mark Fleischman

Mark Fleischman is mostly known as the former owner of the Studio 54 club. He began operating the club in 1978 when entrepreneurs Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager were accused of tax evasion, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy.

Mark bought the studio for $4.75 million and sold it to new owners in 1984. He later wrote a book, Inside Studio 54, where he talked in detail about the club.

Mimi Fleischman and Mark Fleischman attend Mark Fleischman and Friends Celebrate "Inside Studio 54" (Image via Sylvain Gaboury/Getty Images)

Studio 54 initially opened in 1927 as the Gallo Opera House and was an entertainment venue. However, CBS started to use it as a radio and television studio called Studio 52 in 1942.

The club gained recognition for the celebrity guest lists, strict entry policies, drug use, and open s*xual activities. After Mark purchased it in 1980, he sold it to new owners in 1984 and it has been a venue for broadway productions of the Roundabout Theatre Company since 1998.

Further details about Fleischman's family, date of birth, career, and educational background are yet to be revealed.

Mark Fleischman’s health issues explained

In the interview with the New York Post, Mark Fleischman said that he has been the victim of an unknown ailment since 2016. Speaking about his decision to commit suicide, he said that he has been thinking about it for two years.

He even tried to do it himself, but emergency room doctors saved his life. He started considering other techniques and Mimi, his wife of 27 years, interfered at the time. Fleischman said that they were searching for a place where they could find someone to do it legally.

Mimi revealed that although she tried to change his decision, she later decided to respect it and said,

“It’s going to be horrible. He is my partner and we are devoted to each other. So it is the end of a part of me as well. I have to honour what he wants. [But] he is not giving me a choice. He wants to end his life and this is a dignified way to do it.”

Mark’s partner stated that it has been difficult for him to handle his problem since he is unable to walk and doesn’t have balance. Mimi stated that Mark drops things and does not know where his body is in space, stating that although doctors thought he has Parkinson’s disease, it turned out to be a false diagnosis.

