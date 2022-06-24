Who was Niece Waidhofer? Instagram influencer and model dies aged 31

Instagram star Niece Waidhofer has died by suicide in Houston, Texas. She was just 31 years old at the time of death. Her family revealed that she took her own life after struggling with mental health issues for a long time. Waidhofer’s family further stated that she openly spoke about her struggles online and even made an effort to help her followers who were also suffering from similar issues. In their official statement, they paid a heartfelt tribute to Niece:

“Niece was more than her struggles. She was beautiful and kind, sensitive and funny, creative and talented, generous and compassionate, thoughtful and challenging. While it is so very painful to say goodbye, we take comfort knowing she is reunited with her father, her three grandparents, her Uncle Rusty, and her beloved Puff; and that she is now free to be herself and, finally, at peace.”

A non-profit organization called Peace from Niece will be launched in her honor to help create awareness about mental health.

According to law enforcement sources, Niece’s family requested that they check on her last month. Upon arriving at her residence, the authorities found her dead. Waidhofer had deleted most of her posts on Instagram a few weeks before her death.

Born on August 27, 1990, Niece Waidhofer was a famous Instagram model and influencer. Despite not having a Wikipedia page, she was quite popular as an internet personality.

Niece once disclosed in an Instagram post that her father had been diagnosed with fourth-stage pancreatic cancer and was unprepared for treatment. Further details about her family are currently not available. No information about her educational background has been made public.

Being a model, Niece worked for several agencies, including Model Mayhem. She also made her debut as an actress and worked in two movies.

Her performance as Anna Rothschild in the 2014 thriller movie The Legend of DarkHorse County escalated her popularity. She also started her Roast Me Campaign in 2017 which made her a familiar face on the internet. Waidhofer was also a cosplay artist, and she once posted a picture dressed as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider in 2018.

Niece Waidhofer was active on Instagram with around 4 million followers. Her posts mostly featured her modeling photoshoots. She was also active on Twitter with approximately 104,000 followers. Her net worth was estimated to be around $500,000. Most of her earnings came from brand endorsements and their promotions. She was also an ambassador for a few well-known brands.

Rumors about her dating Mike Evans circulated for a while, but they were never verified.

