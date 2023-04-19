How old is Emma DiGiovine? All about Jesse Watters' wife as Fox News host welcomes baby girl

Fox News star Jesse Watters and his wife Emma DiGiovine recently became the parents of a daughter on Monday, April 17, who the duo have named Georgina Post Watters. Jesse announced the news of the baby's arrival on Instagram by sharing a picture wherein he was standing alongside his wife in the hospital bed as she held the newborn by her chest.

The caption of the post stated:

"Georgina ("Gigi") Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz…welcome to the world!"

30-year-old Emma also shared the news on her Instagram handle with the same picture and wrote that she and Jesse are excited to announce the birth of Georgina and that they love her a lot already.

Jesse is already a parent to three kids – Jesse, Ellie, and Sophie. The former was born following his marriage to Emma and the latter two were born during his marriage to ex-wife Noelle Inguagiato.

Emma DiGiovine has been a ballet dancer and fitness model in the past

Born in 1991, Emma DiGiovine grew up in New Jersey. Although she has been active on LinkedIn in the past, the account has since been removed from the platform.

Emma DiGivione has been a ballet dancer and model in the past (Image via emmawatters__/Instagram)

The archived details on InstantCheckmate state that she went to the Morristown-based Academy of Saint Elizabeth and completed her journalism degree from Fairfield University.

Emma began dancing at a very young age and later became an expert in ballet. In an Instagram post shared in December 2020, she wrote that she was a ballet dancer for the New Jersey Ballet Company since she was five years old and later joined the Junior Company at the age of 15. She added:

"Throughout my years at the school, I got to dance in many different roles in the Nutcracker and in an array of other ballets."

In a blog post for Elite Daily, Emma DiGiovine revealed that her mother was the reason why she decided to pursue a career in dancing. She joined ballet classes at a studio in Manhattan when she was in school and performed at the Metropolitan Opera House at the age of 15.

She later developed an interest in becoming a fitness model and worked for MSA Models for two years. She became a production assistant for former Fox News host John Stossel in 2015.

Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine's relationship timeline

Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine first met on Fox News and the former confessed in 2017 that he had an affair with Emma, who was working as his show's associate producer. Jesse was married to Noelle Inguagiato at the time.

Fox News later shared a statement where they said that following Jesse's confession, the management had a discussion with them and Emma was shifted to another show on the same network. Emma exited Fox News in 2018 and Jesse got divorced from Noelle in 2019.

The duo got engaged after five months and tied the knot the same year. They became the parents of their first child in 2021. Jesse and Emma often share glimpses of their family on their respective social media pages.

