What time will The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11 air on ABC? Release date, plot, and more details explored

The much-anticipated episode 11 of the latest season of The Goldbergs, the period drama sitcom set in the 1980s, is all set to arrive exclusively on the popular network ABC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8:30 pm EST.

Adam F. Goldberg has served as the creator of the long-running popular ABC sitcom. Meanwhile, Patton Oswalt has acted as the narrator of the sitcom, which has been produced by Dan Levy.

Followers of The Goldbergs have been waiting with eager anticipation to find out what new set of intriguing events the upcoming episode will bring to the table. Viewer expectations have heightened since the previous episode, titled Worst Grinch Ever, chronicled some entertaining and engaging incidents, including Beverly hijacking Christmas by going full-on Grinch.

Without further delay, let's dive in to find out all about The Goldbergs season 10 episode 11, ahead of its release on ABC Network.

Episode 11 of The Goldbergs season 10 will see Adam get creative at his new job

The upcoming new episode of The Goldbergs has been titled Blade Runner: The Musical. Erik Weiner has acted as the writer for the episode, and it has been directed by Princess Monique.

The official synopsis of the episode, as per ABC Network, reads:

"Adam's creative funk is revitalized by a new job in the arts, but his overzealous management style causes Beverly to do something unthinkable; Geoff finds it difficult to relate to the JTP."

The official synopsis for episode 11 has provided the audience with clues about what will unfold in the upcoming episode of the fan-favorite sitcom. From the looks of it, viewers can be certain that the episode will be full of drama.

The hilariously woven episode will showcase Adam and Beverly ending up in a tricky situation, leading to Beverly doing something absolutely shocking. In the upcoming episode, the audience will also find Geoff struggling to relate to the JTP.

Undoubtedly, it will be quite thrilling to see what unbelievable things Beverly does in the episode. It is safe to say that episode 11 will take viewers of the sitcom on a fun, entertaining, and light-hearted journey.

Cast members of season 10 of The Goldbergs

The intriguing lead cast for the series' latest season entails Wendi McLendon-Covey as Beverly Goldberg, Troy Gentile as Barry Goldberg, Sean Giambrone as Adam Goldberg, Hayley Orrantia as Erica Goldberg, and Sam Lerner as Geoff Schwartz.

Other actors on the cast list are Judd Hirsch as Ben "Pop Pop" Goldberg, Dan Fogler as Marvin Goldberg, Kenny Ridwan as Dave Kim, Stephanie Katherine Grant as Emmy "Muscles" Mirsky, Sean Marquette as Johnny Atkins, Noah Munck as 'Naked' Rob, Alex Jennings as Carla Mann, Matt Bush as Andy Cogan, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode of The Goldbergs season 10, which will premiere on ABC on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 8:30 pm EST.

