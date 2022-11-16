Why The Good Doctor's 100th episode did not air on ABC on November 14

The much-anticipated 100th episode of medical drama series The Good Doctor, did not air on ABC on the scheduled date of November 14, 2022. This happened due to the network's decision to instead air an all-important primetime interview with Mike Pence, the former Vice President of the United States.

Season 6 episode 6 of The Good Doctor marks the show's 100th episode. Ever since the promo video for the upcoming episode was dropped, it is safe to say that fans of the show have been eagerly awaiting its release.

The wait has been extended for just a little longer as the upcoming episode is all set to air on Monday, November 21, 2022, at 10 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Learn all about The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6, before it arrives on ABC this Monday

The brand new episode has been titled, Hot and Bothered. David Renaud and David Hoselton have served as writers for the episode, with developer David Shore as director.

Season 6 episode 6 of The Good Doctor will be released on Monday, November 21, 2022, exclusively on the ABC Network. The airtime of the episode is 10 pm ET.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

The previous episode, titled Growth Opportunities, ended with Dr. Shaun sharing his story with Ollie and Chris at Park's request, hoping that the story would help them.

The official synopsis for The Good Doctor Season 6 episode 6, given by ABC, reads:

"In the midst of a heatwave, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell are at odds when it comes to their patient's surgery; when the hospital loses power, Lea and Dr. Aaron Glassman are forced to come up with a quick solution."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite evident that the doctors will face a series of challenges as they try to save the lives of their patients in the upcoming episode.

Take a closer look at the promo video for the brand new 100th episode of the ABC series, below:

The promo video gives fans glimpses of what they can expect to see in the upcoming episode of the series' sixth season.

In the promo video, the audience can see Dr. Shaun Murphy struggling to work with Dr. Danica Powell as they argue constantly about what is best for their patient's surgery.

Who are the cast members of the medical drama series' Season 6?

The cast list for The Good Doctor Season 6 features Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo-Murphy, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and a few others.

