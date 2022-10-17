What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 3 air on ABC? Photos, plot, and more explored

Episode 3 of season 6 of The Good Doctor is set to air on ABC on Monday, October 17, 2022, at 10 pm ET. The upcoming episode will see Dr. Lim return to work in her current paralyzed state, as she questions the surgery conducted on her by Shaun and others.

The sixth season of The Good Doctor kicked off on a happy note with wedding bells for Dr. Shaun Murphy and his longtime partner Lea Dilallo. However, the joy was immediately followed by an attack on two staff members in the background of the celebration in episode 1.

As things are set to return to normal, episode 3 will set the ball rolling for a new set of challenges that the sixth season will shed light on.

Episode 3 of season 6 of The Good Doctor will take off from after Audrey Lim's surgery

The Good Doctor @GoodDoctorABC Just some of my fave people ever Just some of my fave people ever 💙 https://t.co/hBoHqYuF2P

Season 6 of The Good Doctor was released on October 3, 2022. Now, episode 3 is set to air on October 17, 2022, and it will cover the aftermath of the surgery that Audrey Lim underwent after the attack on her and Nurse Villanueva in the first episode. Simultaneously, new interns played by Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch will see their responsibilities expand at the hospital.

Episode 3 of season 6 is titled A Big Sign, whose synopsis, according to Showbiz Junkies reads:

"The team treats a famous marriage counselor after she injures her ankle from falling, but when she offers relationship advice to them, Dr. Morgan Reznick quickly spots that their patient might be experiencing something far more serious. Meanwhile, Dr. Audrey Lim is determined to get to the bottom of what really happened in the OR during her surgery and sets off on her own internal investigation."

The second episode, titled Change of Perspective, aired on October 10, 2022. It saw Lim struggle to adjust to her paralysis and continue as a surgeon, aided by Aaron Glassman, who himself has developed back problems. After suffering an emotional breakdown due to her condition, Lim blamed Shaun for his risky surgery that was aimed at saving her liver but at the cost of her mobility.

As if being at odds with Lim wasn't enough, Shaun and Dr. Danica Powell disagreed on a treatment plan and began on a not-so-cordial note to the extent that Shaun was close to firing her until he decided otherwise.

More information about The Good Doctor

jhelian ✩ @foraudreylim

#TheGoodDoctor "do i have power to fire residents?" shaun its their FIRST DAY "do i have power to fire residents?" shaun its their FIRST DAY 😭#TheGoodDoctor

The first season of the medical drama series premiered in 2017 with mixed reviews. Despite an average run, the show has been renewed for multiple seasons owing to its popularity.

The sixth season hosts the main cast including Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and others.

Episode 3 of season 6 of The Good Doctor will air on ABC on October 17, 2022.

