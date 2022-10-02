What time will The Good Doctor season 6 episode 1 air on ABC? A wedding, bloody assault, and more exciting twists await

Episode 1 of season 6 of The Good Doctor will premiere on ABC on Monday, October 3, 2022, at 10 pm ET/PT. The American medical drama television series is based on the 2013 South Korean series of the same name by Park Jae-bum.

The Good Doctor is developed by David Shore, also the creator of the FOX medical drama House.

The sixth season of The Good Doctor will take off from the finale episode of season 5, in which Dr. Shaun Murphy and his longtime partner Lea Dilallo got married. The wedding was followed by attacks on Nurse Villanueva and surgery chief Audrey Lim by the former's ex-boyfriend.

The upcoming season will see the main cast of Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy, Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews, Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim, Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park, Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo, Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke, and Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen.

New additions include Brandon Larracuente and Savannah Welch, who will essay the roles of new interns at the hospital.

The Good Doctor season 6 episode 1 will kick-start in the aftermath of Shaun and Lea's wedding

Season 6 of The Good Doctor is set to release on Monday, October 3, 2022. The upcoming season will begin in the immediate aftermath of events at Shaun and Lea's wedding, which marked the conclusion of season 5.

Episode 1 of season 6 is titled Afterparty, whose synopsis, according to Showbiz Junkies, reads:

"Shaun and Lea’s long-awaited wedding reception was interrupted by a violent attack at the hospital and the entire team must mobilize to save the victims. Meanwhile, the trauma of seeing people he cares for in life-threatening situations is affecting Shaun in more ways than one."

While the fifth season ended with the wedding of Shaun and Lea, on one hand, the team at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital was thrown into an emergency situation. Nurse Villanueva's (Elfina Luk) violent ex-boyfriend Owen snuck into the hospital pretending to deliver flowers for the wedding and attacked both Villanueva and Dr. Audrey Lim.

Lim found Villanueva bleeding in the breakroom after she went to get extra glasses for the champagne. Owen came from behind all of a sudden and stabbed Dr. Lim.

In the promo for the upcoming season, Dr. Lim is shown to have contacted Dr. Marcus Andrews, whose call got disconnected and Lim fell unconscious. The clip also disclosed a panicking Dr. Shaun and team that got to know of the attack.

According to co-showrunner Liz Friedman, Lim will return to work but with a disability after the attack.

An additional storyline from the show is about the relationship between Dr. Asher and his father. Shaun and his mentor Aaron Glassman are likely to have a fallout, which will take some time to resolve, as Shaun and Lea will traverse through married life.

More information about The Good Doctor

Amy Danko @FebWriter Shaun asks Asher if he's acting differently because he thinks his parents will like him better. "My parents would have liked me better if I didn't have autism," Shaun tells him, "but your dad is not like my dad. Your dad came to see you." #TheGoodDoctor Shaun asks Asher if he's acting differently because he thinks his parents will like him better. "My parents would have liked me better if I didn't have autism," Shaun tells him, "but your dad is not like my dad. Your dad came to see you." #TheGoodDoctor

The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series. The rights to the series were purchased by actor Daniel Dae Kim. It is produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature in association with production companies, Shore Z Productions, 3AD, and Entermedia.

The series debuted in 2017, and despite mixed reviews about its storyline, it has been renewed for five more seasons over the years, with season 6 premiering on Friday, October 3, 2022.

Episode 2 of season 6 of The Good Doctor will premiere on ABC on October 3, 2022.

