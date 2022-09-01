The Goldbergs Season 10: Why is Jeff Garlin's character being killed off in ABC series?

The Goldbergs will run its tenth season in September 2022. However, the show will air with one character missing - that of Murray Goldberg, played by Jeff Garlin. Season 10 of the American sitcom is scheduled for release on September 21, 2022.

The Goldbergs is a popular sitcom that has been running successfully since 2013. It was created and produced by Adam F. Goldberg, who tried to portray his life in the 1980s through the series.

The Goldbergs starred Garlin as the father, Murray, and Wendi McLendon-Covey as the mother, Beverly. Their two older children are Erica (Hayley Orrantia) and Barry (Troy Gentile). The youngest child, Adam, essayed by Sian Giambrone, documented his life on a video camera.

But Garlin's recent on-set behavior garnered criticism, and he was ultimately ousted in December 2021.

Read on to find out the details about why Murray's character will be killed ahead of Season 10 of The Goldbergs.

Jeff Garlin's character will no longer appear from Season 10 of The Goldbergs as complaints arise about his on-set behavior

The decision to end Garlin's stint with the show came after the comedian's on-set comments garnered warnings from the HR team and led to an eventual mutual split. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Garlin said that he passed a comment which referred to the female genitalia that allegedly made people on the set uncomfortable.

Garlin dismissed the event and his comments as "silliness." But added,

"My opinion is, I have my process about how I'm funny, in terms of the scene and what I have to do. They feel that it makes for a quote 'unsafe' workspace. Now, mind you, my silliness making an unsafe workspace — I don't understand how that is."

He further said:

I am always a kind and thoughtful person. I make mistakes, sure. But my comedy is about easing people’s pain. Why would I ever want to cause pain in anybody for a laugh? That’s bullying. That’s just uncalled for.

Garlin was taken off the show while the series was filming episodes 15 and 16 for season nine. He disclosed to Vanity Fair that the complaints against his language and behavior had been coming in for a few years but had dismissed them as a "difference of opinion" between him and Sony (the show's distributors).

Jeff Garlin's in 'The Goldbergs' (Image via IMDb)

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunners Alex Barnow and Chris Bishop first disclosed Garlin's exit from the show. Barnow said:

"I've had a conversation with Jeff, and he's aware that he's not being replaced. The truth is, I don't know if he knows what his fate is, but I'm assuming he knows, would be the answer to that question. We haven't had a subsequent conversation since the beginning of writing that he would have any specific clarity on that."

Bishop added,

"It honestly feels like a huge reboot for us. So we have tons of momentum rolling into this new season."

They highlighted that due to Garlin's exit, The Goldbergs would see a new member's induction into the show - the first child of Erica and Geoff (Sam Lerner).

Season 10 of The Goldbergs will air on ABC on September 21, 2022.

Edited by Sayati Das